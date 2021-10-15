Global Hunger Index 2021: India slips to 101st rank; Pakistan, Nepal fare better

Global Hunger Index-2021: With a score of 27.5, India has slipped to 101st place in the Global Hunger Index-2021 of 116 countries. In this, it is also behind its neighbouring countries Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. Last year i.e. in 2020, India was at number 94. The website of the Global Hunger Index, which monitors hunger and malnutrition, has released the list of GHI for the year 2021 on Thursday. India has slipped 7 places this year.

Eighteen countries, including China, Brazil and Kuwait, have topped this year with a GHI score of less than five. The report, jointly prepared by Concern Worldwide, an Irish-based aid agency, and Welt Hunger Hilfe, a German organization, described the level of hunger in India as 'alarming'.

In the year 2020, India was ranked 94th out of 107 countries. Now it has come to 101st place out of 116 countries. India's GHI score has also dropped. It was 38.8 in the year 2000, which remained between 28.8 - 27.5 between 2012 and 2021.

Every year, the GHI score of countries is decided on the basis of 4 indicators. These include undernourishment, malnutrition, child growth rate and child mortality. According to the report, neighbouring countries such as Nepal (76), Bangladesh (76), Myanmar (71) and Pakistan (92) are also in a worrying position due to hunger, but these countries are in a better position than India.

GHI is a tool designed to comprehensively measure and track hunger at the global, regional, and national levels.

The GHI is designed to raise awareness and understanding of the struggle against hunger, provide a means to compare the levels of hunger between countries and regions and call attention to the areas of the world in greatest need of additional resources to eliminate hunger