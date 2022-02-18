Global Communities And Local Commerce, The Frontier That Home-Grown IamHere is Aiming at

Neighbourhoods have been a key focal point of social interactions. They are our first experience of communities. From playing games together, carpooling to work or simply sharing a missing ingredient in our recipe, neighbourhoods serve a unique purpose. A quintessential part of our neighbourhood communities are the local mom and pop stores. They are key to the fabric of neighbourhoods. From providing for our daily needs to catering to our hobbies and interests, the gamut of stores that dot our neighbourhood is astounding.

Beyond neighbourhoods, we developed communities at our education institutes, at our workplace, at our clubs, and elsewhere for business purposes.

With rapid urbanisation and subsequent globalisation, our early communities started to fragment. Advent of social media and ecommerce ensured that these distances were covered at an astounding pace through digital interactions. These social platforms also opened the doors for us to not just reconnect with the past but to forge alliances of the future.

However, have all of these taken us to a point of virtuality overload. Could be for hobby, profession or business, but are we finding it easy to connect across the globe than across the street?

IamHere (https://about.iamhere.app) has been at the centre of this brewing storm, building its social networking platform for neighbourhoods in India since 2018. The app does a phenomenal job in enabling social collaboration and local commerce. The collaboration module enables users to find like-minded people in their communities, interact, ask questions and host events. The commerce module is a full-fledged marketplace where users and businesses can buy and sell through the platform within their communities. If you are a neighbour wanting to sell something, you can just list it down on the app. If you are a business, you can build a complete digital store and start promoting it in communities nearby.

IamHere is now taking the community-commerce model one notch further and has launched “Build Your Own Community”. This enables people and businesses to stay connected with their global communities, while being able to drive them locally.

While a local store can use the neighbourhood community to promote its goods and services, a brand can host its own community, connecting with its consumer base across geographies while still being able to promote, interact and view data points through a hyperlocal lens. There is a plethora of professional communities that have global communication and local collaboration, and they will find their perfect fit in IamHere. The influencer economy with global fan bases is another market that IamHere plans to tap as it moves ahead. They are closely working with a few influencers who are now onboarding their communities.

“Communities were just a natural extension of our neighbourhood model. We wanted to build a holistic solution for not only neighbourhoods but also for communities in general. We are now able to cater to the needs of not only individuals in the neighbourhood but also to community members globally”, remarks Naren Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO of IamHere.

The team at IamHere is excited about the journey ahead and they truly believe they can be the home-grown answer to global social networking giants.

(Sponsored Feature)