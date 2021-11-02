Glasgow Summit: What is PM Modi's 'Panchamrit' to fight global warming and climate change

While delivering the 'National Statement' at the COP-26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presented his five-point agenda to counter global warming and climate change. He termed it as the 'panch amrit tattva' or 'Panchamrit'.

"In the midst of this global brainstorming on climate change, on behalf of India, I would like to present five nectar elements, Panchamrit, to deal with this challenge," Modi said. This is the first time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the five key commitments on climate change on the world stage.

Among the key announcements, PM Modi said that India would strive to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. He also called for a global push to adopt sustainable lifestyles. Scientists say we must halve global emissions by 2030, and reach net-zero by 2050, in order to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

On this occasion, PM Narendra Modi also called upon developed economies to make USD 1 trillion available for climate financing.

What is PM Modi's 'Panchamrit'

The first agenda is to raise the non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity of the country to 500 GW by 2030.

Also, by 2030, 50% of the country's energy requirements would be met using renewable energy sources.

The country will reduce the total projected carbon emission by one billion tonnes by the year 2030.

The carbon intensity of the economy would be reduced to less than 45% by 2030. The previous goal was 35%.

As the final agenda, the country would become carbon neutral and achieve net-zero emissions by the year 2070.