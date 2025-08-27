'Give them dagger or pistol instead of...': UP Mahapanchayat urges parents after Noida dowry murder case

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments

The Bootstrapped Startup That Bucks VC Conventions

Neha Dhupia Follow Gluten-Free diet: What it is, benefits, food you can eat and avoid

Donald Trump Tariffs News: How will India's overall exports grow despite US losses?

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: First photos of high-speed rail REVEALED, check here

Meet IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam on first attempt, now set to tie the knot with Deputy CM's daughter, he is...

After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under former captain MS Dhoni, says 'He never liked...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments

6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

'Give them dagger or pistol instead of...': UP Mahapanchayat urges parents after Noida dowry murder case

In the wake of the outrage over a dowry-related murder in Greater Noida, a 'mahapanchayat' held in Baghpat has appealed to all parents to gift weapons to their daughters during 'kanyadaan', instead of the traditional dowry of gold, silver, or cash.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 04:06 PM IST

'Give them dagger or pistol instead of...': UP Mahapanchayat urges parents after Noida dowry murder case
Representative Image (iStock)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the wake of the outrage over a dowry-related murder in Greater Noida, a 'mahapanchayat' held in Baghpat has appealed to all parents to gift weapons to their daughters during 'kanyadaan', instead of the traditional dowry of gold, silver, or cash. A video of the event surfaced on social media, prompting the police to initiate an investigation into the matter, Times of India reported. 

The gathering, called ‘Kesariya mahapanchayat', took place at Gauripur Mitli village in Baghpat. The speakers said that the call for weapons emerged from concerns over the growing risk of dowry-related violence faced by women. 

Addressing the event, Thakur Kunwar Ajay Pratap Singh, president of All India Kshatriya Mahasabha, said, "We usually give gold to our daughters during ‘kanyadaan', which is of no use to them. They wear the jewellery to the market and elsewhere, and thieves then loot it or they risk facing other crimes. Instead, give them a dagger, pistol, or sword to prevent them from any criminal activity."

READ MORE | BREAKING: Nikki Bhati's mother-in-law arrested in Noida dowry murder case

Noida dowry murder case 

Nikki Bhati, aged 28, was allegedly burnt alive by her husband Vipin and other members of her in-laws at their home in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Nikki's sister Kanchan, who is also married into the same family to Vipin's brother, has claimed she fell unconscious upon seeing her sister ablaze. Police have been scrutinising the footage provided by the victim’s family to ascertain the details of the alleged assault. So far, four arrests have been made in the case. Vipin and his mother, Daya, were arrested on Sunday. Police took into custody Vipin's father, Satveer and brother Rohit, both of whom had been absconding since the alleged murder.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Days after attack, Z-category CRPF security of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta withdrawn due to..., charge given to...
Z-category CRPF security of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta withdrawn due to...
Trump’s 50% tariffs take effect, India holds firm amid export challenge
Trump's order on 50% tariffs for Indian imports now in force
'The sweetest voice ever': Young girl’s soulful rendition of B Praak’s ‘Mann Bharrya’ wins hearts online
'The sweetest voice ever': Young girl’s soulful rendition of B Praak’s ‘Mann Bha
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara: A rundown of Indian cricketers who retired in 2025
A rundown of Indian cricketers who retired in 2025
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Saaniya Chandok but do you know how Sachin Tendulkar's son met his lady love? Know here
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Saaniya Chandhok but do you know how Sachin Tend
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE