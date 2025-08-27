'Give them dagger or pistol instead of...': UP Mahapanchayat urges parents after Noida dowry murder case

Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact
INDIA
In the wake of the outrage over a dowry-related murder in Greater Noida, a 'mahapanchayat' held in Baghpat has appealed to all parents to gift weapons to their daughters during 'kanyadaan', instead of the traditional dowry of gold, silver, or cash. A video of the event surfaced on social media, prompting the police to initiate an investigation into the matter, Times of India reported.
The gathering, called ‘Kesariya mahapanchayat', took place at Gauripur Mitli village in Baghpat. The speakers said that the call for weapons emerged from concerns over the growing risk of dowry-related violence faced by women.
Addressing the event, Thakur Kunwar Ajay Pratap Singh, president of All India Kshatriya Mahasabha, said, "We usually give gold to our daughters during ‘kanyadaan', which is of no use to them. They wear the jewellery to the market and elsewhere, and thieves then loot it or they risk facing other crimes. Instead, give them a dagger, pistol, or sword to prevent them from any criminal activity."
Nikki Bhati, aged 28, was allegedly burnt alive by her husband Vipin and other members of her in-laws at their home in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Nikki's sister Kanchan, who is also married into the same family to Vipin's brother, has claimed she fell unconscious upon seeing her sister ablaze. Police have been scrutinising the footage provided by the victim’s family to ascertain the details of the alleged assault. So far, four arrests have been made in the case. Vipin and his mother, Daya, were arrested on Sunday. Police took into custody Vipin's father, Satveer and brother Rohit, both of whom had been absconding since the alleged murder.