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‘Give hope, not stupid labels’: CJP slams PM Modi for 'Dimagi Naxal' attack at SRCC centenary

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) criticized PM Narendra Modi on Saturday for reviving his attack on the questioning youth during his address at Delhi University's SRCC.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2026, 10:57 AM IST

‘Give hope, not stupid labels’: CJP slams PM Modi for 'Dimagi Naxal' attack at SRCC centenary
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    The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving his “Dimagi Naxal” attack against the “young, questioning generation” during his address at Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said the prime minister could have used the occasion to address concerns around education, jobs and student welfare.

    The remarks came after Modi, who was addressing a gathering at SRCC’s centenary celebrations, said those supporting ideas he had criticised were being “exposed” after he mentioned “Dimagi Naxals” in his Independence Day speech last month.

    “As soon as I gave the ‘Dimagi Naxal’ homeopathy pill, all the ‘Dimagi Naxals’ started coming out one by one. And now the public is also seeing the true colours of those who are encouraging this illness,” Modi said in an indirect attack on his critics.

    'Could have spoken about education, jobs' – CJP

    The remarks sparked a sharp reaction from the pressure group as its co-convener, Saurav Das said Modi’s decision to label a “questioning younger generation as Dimagi Naxals” at one of India’s premier colleges was “among the most shameful things a Prime Minister can do”.

    “Wow. Going to one of India’s premier colleges and once again branding a young, questioning generation as “Dimagi Naxals” has got to be among the most shameful things a Prime Minister can do. And on Teacher’s Day,” Das wrote in a post on X.

    Das said Modi could instead have addressed issues affecting students and teachers at SRCC.

    “He could have spoken about why SRCC’s own teachers have had to protest over denial of medical and childcare leave. He could have promised SRCC’s students better infrastructure that’s crumbling. He could have acknowledged the crushing pressure of hyper-competition they face,” he said.

    Das accused Modi of using Teacher’s Day to target young people who question those in power.

    “A Prime Minister should give the young hope, not such stupid labels. He should answer their questions, not vilify them for asking. What a pathetic state of affairs,” Das added.

    CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka also criticised Modi’s speech, saying the occasion called for a discussion on education, employment and the challenges facing students.

    “Going to the centenary celebrations of a college as reputed as SRCC, you would have expected the Prime Minister to talk education, jobs, current challenges impacting students, and what all India is doing to set itself apart for next 20 years,” Ranka said.

    “Instead, he resorted to “Dimagi Naxal” nonsense. That’s what happens when your degree is in “Entire Political History”.”

    Modi revisits 2013 SRCC speech, cites Fragile Five to 7.8% growth

    The prime minister, who spoke for nearly 50 minutes to a gathering packed with students, also said India had moved from “policy paralysis” to “policy dynamism” during the 13 years of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

    Modi returned to SRCC on Saturday, more than 13 years after he addressed the college in February 2013, when the BJP was in opposition and he was a year away from becoming prime minister.

    Speaking at the centenary celebrations, Modi sought to draw a contrast between the economic situation in 2013 and India’s position today. He said his 2013 address had set off a “wave” and criticised those who had pushed India into the “Fragile Five” grouping and were now “unable to digest its 7.8% growth”.

    “India in 2013 was dealing with a series of challenges, including terror attacks, inflation and corruption. Growth was at its lowest and inflation was at the peak,” Modi said.

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