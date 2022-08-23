'Give bail to Anubrata Mondal or face drugs case': Bengal special CBI judge gets threat letter

Anubrata Mondal

A judge of a special CBI court in West Bengal has alleged that he has been threatened with a false NDPS case against his family members if he failed to secure the release of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, who is in the central agency's custody in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

Asansol CBI court Judge Rajesh Chakraborty allegedly received a threat letter, stating that if Anubrata is not given bail, the judge and his family will be falsely framed in a drug case. The judge has informed the matter to the High Court Registrar.

The threat letter stated, "I would like to inform you that I am the Head clerk of Executive Magistrate Court, Purba Bardhaman. You are hereby requested to release bail of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal immediately, otherwise your family will face NDPS case commercial quantity."

After recieving the threat letter, judge Rajesh Chakraborty expressed shock and fear, and wrote to the district judge of Bardhaman, stating, "With great anxiety, I do hereby forward to you a letter by one Bappa Chatterjee being addressed to the Officer in-charge of this court threatening that if Anubrata Mondal is not released, my family members would be implicated in NDPS Case with commercial quantity. For that I pray before Your Honour to take note of the fact and transmit the same to the Ld, Registrar, Judicial Service, Appellate Side, Hon’ble Calcutta High Court."

BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya shared the judge's complaint letter on social media platforms to hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mondal was arrested by CBI in a cattle smuggling case on August 11, three weeks after Enforcement Directorate picked up another heavyweight leader Partha Chatterjee in the school recruitment scam.