Gitanjali Aiyar, prominent Doordarshan News anchor, passes away

Gitanjali Aiyar joined Doordarshan in 1971 and received the best anchor award four times

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

Noted TV news anchor Gitanjali Aiyar passed away on Wednesday, June 7. She was one of India's first English news presenters. With a three-decade-long career as a national broadcaster. Aiyar joined Doordarshan in 1971 and received the best anchor award four times.

In 1989, she won the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women for her outstanding work, achievements and contribution. Aiyar was the Head of Major Donors at World Wide Fund, India. She completed her graduation in English from Kolkata's Loreto College. Later, she did a diploma from the National School of Drama. After her successful career as a news presenter at Doordarshan, she switched to corporate communications, government liaison and marketing. 

READ | Cardiologist Gaurav Gandhi, who performed over 16,000 surgeries, dies of heart attack at 41 

