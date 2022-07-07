Who is Gita Gopinath? First-ever woman, 2nd Indian to be listed on IMF's 'wall of former chief economists'

Photo: Twitter/@GitaGopinath

Women are breaking records and dominating fields that were once thought to be dominated by males. Gita Gopinath is a remarkable example of a woman breaking boundaries and accomplishing new milestones as she is now the first woman and second Indian to be listed on the International Monetary Fund's "wall of former chief economists." Raghuram Rajan, who served as the IMF's Chief Economist and Director of Research from 2003 to 2006, was the first Indian to receive the honour.

Breaking the trend I joined the wall of former Chief Economists of the IMF pic.twitter.com/kPay44tIfK — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) July 6, 2022

Who is Gita Gopinath?

Gita Gopinath, a native of Mysuru, graduated from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College with a bachelor's degree and the Delhi School of Economics with a master's. She then finished with a Ph.D. in Economics from the renowned Princeton University in New Jersey, USA. Gopinath joined the IMF in October 2018 as its Chief Economist and was then promoted to the position of First Deputy Managing Director in December of that same year. She was the IMF's first-ever female Chief Economist. Prior to beginning her career at the IMF, Gopinath held the position of John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics at Harvard University.

She has penned research articles on emerging markets, trade and investment, the stock market, and the global financial crisis in addition to multiple books. She worked as an economics assistant professor at the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago before coming to Harvard.

