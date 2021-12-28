‘Girls should know how to draw line’: JNU’s ‘misogynistic’ notice on sexual harassment draws criticism

The internal complaints committee (ICC) of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) recently issued a notice, offering advice to women on sexual harassment. Many female students and student bodies have spoken out against the “misogynistic” nature of the advice.

After the conduction of the counseling session regarding the same, JNU ICC issued a circular with its students on sexual harassment. The circular reads, “Girls are supposed to know how to draw a line (between them and their male friends) to avoid any such harassment."

The notice issued by JNU further reads, “Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) come across a number of cases where sexual harassment takes place among close friends. Boys generally cross (sometimes advertently, sometimes inadvertently) the thin line between friendship’s bantering and sexual harassment.”

In the official notice, the ICC also said that the counseling session will lead to a reduction in the number of sexual harassment cases.

The JNU administration has faced major criticism over the notice shared to the students, most noticeably by the All India Students Association (AISA), who called the attitude of the university “victim-blaming”, referring to the counseling session as a sham.

In an official statement, AISA said, “This exposes the attitude of victim-blaming which the ICC has been practicing. This counselling session is a sham and will only lead to making JNU an unsafe space for women.”

JNU Students' Association President Aishe Ghosh also criticized the notice issued by the university, which was posted on the official website on December 17. Ghosh said that the ICC has often passed “regressive remarks” regarding sexual harassment.

Ghosh, as quoted by PTI, said, “The ICC in JNU makes a blatant victim-blaming remark where it asks 'women to draw a tangible line to not get harassed by their male members'. The ICC time and again in JNU has passed such regressive remarks or conducted itself in a way to moral police the survivor.”