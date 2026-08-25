Girlfriend covers car with 3,400 kiss marks, Gwalior cops order man to clean them, impose Rs 5,500 fine: Watch

A Gwalior man was fined Rs 5,500 after his car, covered in around 3,400 lipstick kiss marks, appeared in a viral social media video.

A man in Gwalior was fined Rs 5,500 after police spotted his car covered with around 3,400 lipstick kiss marks in a video that went viral on social media. Police also seized the vehicle and made him remove the marks.

Girlfriend spent hours covering car with kiss marks

The car owner, Aditya Sikarwar, told local media that his girlfriend covered the vehicle with lipstick marks as part of what he described as a “foreign trend” and a social media stunt. Sikarwar said he had no idea that the act could lead to legal action.

#WATCH | Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: Traffic Police seized a car with lipstick marks for performing dangerous car stunts on city roads after an Instagram video went viral.



Under 'Operation Eagle,' police tracked the vehicle, issued a Rs 5,500 challan, and seized the car for traffic… pic.twitter.com/iVLGttC4Ie — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 24, 2026

“A female friend of mine made it. I had parked the car and stepped away, and she created the marks. I had posted the video on Instagram.” He added, “My friend thought that if we did this, the video would go viral, so we posted it. It did go viral. She covered the entire car with the marks.”

According to Sikarwar, his friend spent around three and a half hours creating the 3,400 marks across the car.

Viral video brings police attention

The matter came to the attention of Gwalior Traffic Police after a video showing the unusual car surfaced online. “Two days ago, a video went viral on social media showing a car with lipstick-like marks on its body moving in the City Centre area,” Traffic Police Inspector Abhishek Raghuvanshi told reporters on Monday.

Police subsequently traced the vehicle under Operation Eagle and took the owner to the local police station.

Rs 5,500 challan issued

Police reportedly fined Sikarwar Rs 5,500 under the Motor Vehicles Act for modifying the vehicle and violating traffic rules. ANI reported that the car was also seized after the video showed it being driven while performing dangerous stunts on city roads.

The police also directed Sikarwar to clean the vehicle and remove all the lipstick marks from its body.

Owner says he did not know it was illegal

Sikarwar said he was unaware that the stunt could result in a traffic violation.

“Since I wasn't aware that doing so was illegal, after the police action, I cleaned the entire car body to remove the lipstick marks and paid a fine of ₹5,500. One should never do anything that violates the law.”

Social media reacts

The unusual police action sparked mixed reactions online. While some users questioned what exactly made the act a dangerous stunt, others simply expressed surprise at the incident.

One user wrote, “What dangerous stunts were being performed? How does the unique art of lipstick marking violate the traffic rules?” Another commented, “Why but why?”