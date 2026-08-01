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Ruchika Singh, girl who abused PM Modi during CJP protest, apologises: 'I am just 15, was influenced'

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Ruchika Singh, girl who abused PM Modi during CJP protest, apologises: 'I am just 15, was influenced'

The CJP protester accused of abusing PM Modi has apologised in a viral video, claimed she is 15 years old, and said she was influenced by others at the protest.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 01, 2026, 09:56 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ruchika Singh, girl who abused PM Modi during CJP protest, apologises: 'I am just 15, was influenced'
Image credit: Instagram
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The woman accused of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the July 23 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has issued a public apology in a video that has gone viral on social media. In the clip, she claims she is 15 years old and says she was influenced by others at the protest.

With folded hands, the girl says she had gone to the protest with her friends after visiting Connaught Place. She claims she joined in after hearing others raise abusive slogans against the Prime Minister.

"I came under the influence of those people. I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things," she says in the video.

Calling it her "first and last mistake", she adds, "I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me."

The authenticity of the viral video has not been independently verified.

The apology came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video message on Instagram, saying he had forgiven the students accused of abusing him during the protest and urged society to help them learn from their mistakes instead of seeking punishment.

"The abusive slogans used against me and my late mother were deeply disturbing," Modi said. "But young people should be given an opportunity to learn from their mistakes."

Earlier, a Zero FIR was registered against the protester at Noida's Expressway Police Station on July 29 over the alleged abusive slogans raised during the protest.

According to the complaint, she used objectionable language against the Prime Minister, allegedly insulting the dignity of the constitutional office and attempting to disturb public peace.

The case was registered under Sections 352, 353(1) and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The Zero FIR was later transferred to Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station for further investigation.

Police have also visited the housing society in Noida where the girl reportedly lived with her mother. According to officials, the apartment is locked, and she has not returned since the protest. Residents of the society have also been questioned.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which organised the protest, criticised the police action. Party spokesperson Saurav Das said abusive language should not be supported, but argued that criminal action over such remarks could discourage free speech.

"Objectionable or derogatory language should not be condoned, but criminal prosecution over such remarks would have a chilling effect on free speech," Das said. He added that anyone offended by the remarks should seek legal remedy through defamation proceedings instead of using criminal law.

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