Girl from MP dies in Thailand, MLA seeks Jaishankar's intervention

 A legislator from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur Alok Chaturvedi on Thursday sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to repatriate the mortal remains of a girl who died in an accident in Thailand's Phuket.


Oct 10, 2019

 A legislator from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur Alok Chaturvedi on Thursday sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to repatriate the mortal remains of a girl who died in an accident in Thailand's Phuket.

The girl, identified as Pragya Paliwal, was a native of Chhatarpur and used to work in a company in Bangalore. She was sent to Thailand by her company for training.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, "She, unfortunately, died in a car accident. The family members do not have a passport and are unable to get her body from there. I request the Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister to help bring her mortal remains back to India."

According to the legislator, a friend of the deceased informed the family about her demise.

"According to her friend the dead body is kept in Patong Hospital in Phuket City," stated Chaturvedi in a tweet. 

