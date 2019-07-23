Girl drives to â€˜dikshaâ€™ in Sachin Tendulkarâ€™s red Ferrari

Stuti Shah, a 17-year-old girl from Surat drove in Sachin Tendulkar’s red Ferrari car as she sacrificed all worldly pleasures and walked on the path of ‘Diksha’ (renunciation) on Monday.

Shah decided to take renunciation in 2017 after she came in contact with the ‘Maharaj Saheb’, the spiritual leader in Jain tradition.

“I wanted to become a motivational speaker but I changed my mind and decided to take ‘Diksha’ in 2017 after I came in contact with our ‘Maharaj Saheb’,” said Shah.

It was her wish to drive in the legendary cricketer’s car while taking renunciation which finally came true on Monday. The girl’s father, Suresh Shah is a thriving businessman in Surat.

He is the owner of a printing press and also earns money through brokering of land.

“Even I wanted her to become a motivational speaker but if this is what she has chosen, it is her wish,” said Suresh, girl’s father.

The stylish car was previously owned by the ‘Master Blaster’. However, he sold it off to a builder based in Surat, Jayesh Desai in 2011. Reportedly, Suresh requested Desai to give him the car for a day as it was his daughter’s wish to drive in the car while walking the path towards renunciation.

Stuti is slated to take renunciation on December 26 next year.

