INDIA
Born on July 8, 1946, in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, Dr. Vyas was a prominent figure in Indian politics, making significant contributions to education, politics, and social service.
Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Dr. Girija Vyas passed away on Thursday at 79, a month after sustaining severe burn injuries during an 'aarti' ceremony at her Udaipur residence on March 31. Her dupatta caught fire from a burning lamp, causing critical injuries. Despite treatment at a private Udaipur hospital and later at Ahmedabad's Zydus Hospital, her condition worsened, leading to her demise.
Who was Dr Girija Vyas?
Born on July 8, 1946, in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, Dr. Vyas was a prominent figure in Indian politics, making significant contributions to education, politics, and social service. Vyas holds a distinguished academic background, with a BA from Udaipur University (1965), an MA from Udaipur University (1967), and a PhD from Udaipur University (1971). She was a seasoned politician, poet, and writer with a long history of leadership roles.
She began her political career as the District President of Udaipur District Congress Committee (1977-1984) and later became a member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly (1985-1990), serving as Minister of State for Tourism (1986-1990). She has also held prominent positions such as President of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee and Member of All India Congress Committee since 1990.
Dr. Vyas has had a distinguished parliamentary career, serving as a Lok Sabha member multiple times (1991, 1996, 1999) and holding portfolios like Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting (1991-1993). She has also been President of All India Mahila Congress (1993) and National Commission for Women (two terms). Additionally, she has held key roles within the Congress party, including Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, AICC Media Incharge, and Chairperson of the Central Election Committee, Vichar Vibhag, and Chief Editor of Congress Sandesh Patrika.
Congress leaders mourn Girija Vyas' demise
Congress leaders paid tribute to Dr. Girija Vyas after her passing, praising her contributions to politics, education, and social service. They remembered her as a champion of women's rights, a fearless voice, and a committed public servant. Leaders like Ashok Gehlot, Pawan Khera, KC Venugopal, and the Assam Congress unit offered condolences, describing her loss as "irreparable" and celebrating her legacy.
