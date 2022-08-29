Ghulam Nabi Azad’s new party to be launched soon, announcement in 14 days, says former J-K minister

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File photo)

Jammu and Kashmir minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently quit the Congress party through a fiery resignation letter, is all set to launch his own party and the announcement of the same will be made in 14 days, according to a recent claim.

The 14-day timeline for Azad’s new party was announced by former Jammu and Kashmir minister Taj Mohiuddin, who quit the party yesterday and joined Ghulam Nabi Azad-led front in a major blow to the Congress party.

As per ANI reports, Mohiuddin further claimed that the party led by Ghulam Nabi Azad will be open to coalition with Omar Abdullah’s Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing a press conference Mohiuddin said, "We will form our own party and will make an announcement within 14 days. We are approaching Election Commission. We will not merge with any party, but we can have a coalition government if we need seats, only with NC or PDP."

Lauding Azad for his role in Congress, the former minister said, "Azad Sahib was very favourite in Congress since former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and he played the main role to give Congress new heights. He was the man who supported Sonia Gandhi on a large scale. Because he was very much talented and that is why he was on prime posts during his long tenure."

He also slammed the narrative put forward by the Congress party, which alleged that Azad is siding with BJP after quitting their party. Earlier, Azad had also termed Congress’ statement as “disgusting”, saying he would never join the Bhartiya Janta Party.

“But unfortunately some people at Congress office are doing propaganda against Azad Sahib that he is cooking something with BJP. It is shame for those people who say such things about Azad Sahib. It doesn’t mean he was not loyal to his party because he has a good relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Mohiuddin.

This comes a few days after Ghulam Nabi Azad ended his decades-long journey with Congress through an attacking resignation letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi, which launched a series of allegations against Rahul Gandhi and his “childish” behavior.

(With ANI inputs)

