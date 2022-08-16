Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress' J&K committee hours after appointment, party cites health reasons

Ghulam Nabi Azad and Sonia Gandhi - File Photo

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned as the chairman of the Congress campaign committee for Jammu and Kashmir, within hours of his appointment. He also stepped down as member of the party’s political affairs committee in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Ghulam Nabi Azad has refused to assume the post of Campaign Committee President of Jammu and Kashmir due to health reasons. He has conveyed this to the Congress leadership and has also thanked the leadership for giving him the responsibility,” ANI quoted Congress sources as saying.

However, NDTV quoted sources saying that Azad saw the appointments as a demotion for him as he is already a member of the party's all-India political affairs committee.

Azad's resignation came shortly after his close aide, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, was dropped from the post of the chief of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit. Mir had stepped down last month.

Earlier today, the party carried out a major shake-up in its Jammu and Kashmir unit, appointing Vikar Rasool Wani as its J&K chief and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad the head of the campaign committee.

The Congress president has appointed president and working president of the J&K unit and also constituted the campaign committee, political affairs committee, coordination committee, manifesto committee, publicity and publication committee, disciplinary committee and pradesh election committee of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) with immediate effect, the statement said.

Last month, the Congress had in principle agreed to name Azad as the party’s chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls and appoint a Pradesh Congress Committee chief to replace G A Mir.

Mir had been at the helm of affairs for since 2014 and during his tenure, the party did not fare well in the 2014 Assembly polls and he himself lost the parliamentary elections from Anantnag Lok Sabha seat in 2019. The party also did not fare well in the first-ever DDC election in 2020.

The first-ever Assembly elections in J&K Union Territory are likely to be held by the end of this year.