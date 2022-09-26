Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to announce new political party in J-K today, know what to expect

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File photo)

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who resigned from the party last month, is expected to announce the formation of his new political party today, September 26. As per reports, Azad will be revealing the name and ideologies of his new political party on Monday.

According to ANI reports, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad are set to hold a press conference on Monday to unveil his new political outfit. "I will hold a press conference on Monday," said Azad on being asked about his new political party.

After resigning from Congress through a scathing resignation letter slamming the Gandhi family, Ghulam Nabi Azad inspired a string of Congress workers in Jammu and Kashmir to resign from the party. It is speculated that these party members will be joining the former J&K CM’s new party.

"I’ve not decided upon a name for my party yet. The people of J-K will decide the name and the flag for the party. I’ll give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand," GN Azad said at the rally after breaking away from his five-decade-long association with the grand old party.

During his first rally after resigning from the Congress party, Ghulam Nabi Azad promised three things from his new party - full statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, right to land, and employment to native domicile.

Azad said that the first unit of his political outfit would be formed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of impending assembly polls. "My party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, right to land, and employment to native domicile," he added.

Last month, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the Congress party, issuing a five-page resignation letter in which he took potshots at the Gandhi family, most notably, Rahul Gandhi. Azad called the former Congress president “immature” and slammed him for his “childhood behavior”.

While Azad took potshots at Sonia Gandhi in the letter, his sharpest attack was on Rahul Gandhi and he described the Wayand MP as a "non-serious individual" and "immature".

(With ANI inputs)

