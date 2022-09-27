Ghulam Nabi Azad launches ‘Democratic Azad Party’: Know key focuses of new J-K party

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File photo)

A month after resigning from the Congress party after 50 years of loyalty, Ghulam Nabi Azad revealed the name of his new political party – the Democratic Azad Party – on Monday, with the hopes of a new beginning in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The former Congress leader revealed the flag and name of his new party yesterday and also listed out some key focuses of his new political innings in Jammu and Kashmir, one of which being that his new party has ‘no age bar’ for any leaders.

Azad, 73, also unveiled the party's flag which has three strips of mustard, white and dark blue colours, and said the priority of the new party will be its registration with the Election Commission, though it will continue its activities because assembly elections in J and K can be declared anytime.

What are the focuses of the Democratic Azad Party?

During the press event in Jammu yesterday, Ghulam Nabi Azad announced that his new party will have no age bar and senior and junior leaders will coexist peacefully.

The former Jammu and Kashmir CM also announced that out of all the seats, 50 percent of tickets will be given to youth and women in the next assembly elections.

Earlier, GN Azad had promised full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir if his party comes to power. Further, he said that he will not make the restoration of Article 370 an election issue in the union territory.

The former union minister also said there will be no discrimination on the basis of religion. “Our policies will not be impacted by sectarianism or religion. Everyone is free whether he is going to a Temple, Mosque, Gurdwara, or Church,” he said.

The veteran politician clarified that Azad, the middle name of his party, does not symbolise him but is meant to convey that the new party will be completely independent.

A few weeks back, Azad announced that his party will have three key focuses – restoring the statehood of J&K, restoration of property rights for residents, and increasing employment in the valley.

Despite saying that he cannot promise the restoration of Article 370, GN Azad said that this is not impossible. He said, “I never said this cannot happen. I said that I cannot convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. If anyone can persuade Modi ji and Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji, they should do it. It will be a welcome step. I do not have any such influence on Modi Ji.”

(With PTI inputs)

