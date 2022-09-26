Ghulam Nabi Azad 2.0: From Gandhis' go-to man to bete noire, a look at 50-year Congress journey of the 'unlikely rebel'

Ghulam Nabi Azad with Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge - File Photo

Days after ending four-decade-long ties with the Congress, veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday launched his new party -- the Democratic Azad party (DAP).

Speaking at the launch, Azad pointed out that political opponents are not enemies and called for drawing a line between “enemies and political opponents”. “Like us, they too have a right to propagate their own policies and programmes and in a democracy, it is for the people to choose any of them.”

Ever since Azad broke ties with the Congress, several of his former party colleagues have been accusing him of being “Modi-fied”.

Unlike many others who quit the party in the recent years, Azad came out as an unlikely rebel. His decision to quit the party after launching one of the sharpest-ever attacks on the Gandhi family was as equal a surprise as his decision to become one of the signatories in the G-23 letter to Sonia Gandhi calling for “sweeping changes” in the organisation.

Azad was considered a key figure in the party's decision-making processes through the Sanjay Gandhi days and the tumultuous times of the Emergency under Indira Gandhi, followed by the Rajiv Gandhi era, the Narasimha Rao period and eventually the tenure of the longest serving Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Azad was born in 1949 in Soti village of Bhadarwah in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, and made his formal entry into the Congress into the mid-1970s. He served as a Block General Secretary between 1973-1975 and was then appointed as a general secretary of the Youth Congress by Sanjay Gandhi in 1977.

During his association with the Congress for almost 50 years, Azad has been a two-term Lok Sabha and five-term Rajya Sabha member, besides occupying all top Congress positions and a union minister in all Congress governments since 1982. He also remained as two-term member of J&K Legislative Assembly in 2006 and 2008.

Azad was always close to the party high command and and despite this, he never restrained himself from speaking his mind. According a report by The Indian Express, when Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi renamed the education ministry as Human Resource Development Ministry and asked P V Narasimha Rao to head it in September 1985, Azad went to Gandhi and told him that asking a veteran like Rao to head a ministry, the name of which no one can relate to, is a demotion.

He had been in the Congress Working Committee for 37 years and he had been AICC in-charge of almost every state, a feat which no other party leader has ever achieved. His decision to lead a group of leaders seeking change in the party — an euphemism for opposition to Rahul Gandhi — was a surprise for the family, owing to his nearly 50 years of loyalty with the Gandhis.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, in his resignation letter, singled out Rahul Gandhi, whom he called a "non-serious individual". Azad said Rahul had “demolished” the entire consultative mechanism in the party, sidelined all senior and experienced leaders and let a "new coterie of inexperienced sycophants" run the party.

Azad in his five-page letter to Sonia, said, “Unfortunately, the situation in the Congress party has reached such a point of no return that now ‘proxies’ are being propped up to take over the leadership of the party.” Referring to the Congress’s back-to-back defeats in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 and the string of losses in Assembly elections since then, he said “since the 2019 elections the situation in the party has only worsened.”