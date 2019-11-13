Ghostbusted: Bengaluru police arrests seven YouTubers posing as ghosts to scare pedestrians

The Bengaluru Police on Tuesday arrested seven YouTubers who dressed up as ghosts and scared off pedestrians on the streets of the city and later released them on bail.

In a video shared widely on social media, the YouTubers dressed in white robes, sporting masks and wigs were seen running after people, shouting at onlookers, and climbing on cars and autorickshaws in the Sharifana Nagar area of Yeswanthpur on Monday.

The YouTubers have a channel named 'Kooky Pedia' with 10,000 subscribers.

"Seven persons, identified as Shaan Malik, Nivad, Samuel Mohamad, Mohamad Akhyub, Shakeeb, Syed Nabeel, Yusuf Ahmad have been arrested under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (insult with intent to provoke peace of breach), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)," ANI quoted DCP North Shahikumar as saying.

"The youths were forcefully stopping & scaring the passersby, they were arrested under bailable sections & given bail in the police station itself," he added.

They were later released on bail.