Ghaziabad woman gives birth to 4 children via IVF days after UP formulates 'two-child policy'

The first test-tube or IVF baby in the world was born in the UK in 1978. On October 3, 1978 world's second and India's first test-tube baby was born.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2021, 03:57 PM IST

A woman in Ghaziabad has together given birth to four children, three boys and one girl with the help of IVF technology at a private hospital, as per a media report. The successful operation of the woman was done under the supervision of Dr Shashi Arora and Dr Sachin Dubey.

Doctors who performed the IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) surgery on the woman said that both the mother and her four children were healthy, the report mentioned.

This comes only days after the Uttar Pradesh law commission formulated a proposal on a 'two-child policy' that bars people from getting government benefits if they have more than two children.

Dr Shashi Arora said that the couple had been hoping to have a child for several years. The woman was unable to bear a child and was even receiving treatment. She gave birth to the four children following two years of treatment.

According to the media report, the woman and her family are overjoyed at the news of four children born out of IVF treatment. 

In the last few years, the trend of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technology has increased in the country. 

IVF technology

The first test-tube or IVF baby in the world was born in the UK in 1978 named Louise Brown.

On October 3, 1978, just 69 days after the birth of Louise Brown world's second and India's first test-tube baby was born.

Dr Subhas Mukherjee, an Indian scientist from Kolkata announced the birth of Kanupriya alias Durga following an IVF procedure using cryopreserved embryo.

In IVF treatment, the eggs of the female and the sperm of the male are mixed under certain controlled conditions in the laboratory.

When the embryo is formed from the combination, it is then placed back into the woman's uterus thereby assisting in the conception of an embryo.

In this way, the woman who has difficulty doing it naturally becomes pregnant and gives birth to a child.

