Ghaziabad triple suicide case: Father's live-in partner's 2015 death surfaces as investigation progresses

Ghaziabad triple suicide case unravels father's dark past, Korean obsession and financial struggles. 3 minor sisters jumped to death, police probe gaming addiction and family discord.

Ghaziabad triple suicide case has taken a dramatic turn, with revelations of the father's troubled past and the children's deep-seated obsession with Korean culture. Chetan Kumar, the father of the three minor sisters who jumped to their deaths, is now linked to a 2015 suicide case, casting a shadow over his credibility.

A Web of Deceit

Kumar's complicated personal life has come under scrutiny, with reports emerging that he had three wives, who are siblings, and a daughter with each of them. The family's financial struggles, including a debt of Rs 2 crore, had taken a toll on their relationships. Kumar's daughters, Pakhi (12), Prachi (14), and Nishika (16), were allegedly addicted to gaming, and their parents had taken away their phones, triggering the tragic event.

The Korean Connection

The investigation has revealed that the sisters were deeply influenced by Korean entertainment, with an eight-page diary suggesting an intense attachment to Korean culture. They had adopted Korean personas, used Korean names, and were obsessed with a task-based Korean game that involved suicide. The game's influence, combined with family discord, is being probed as a possible factor in their decision to end their lives.

A Life of Struggle

Kumar, a stockbroker, had been struggling to make ends meet, selling his daughters' phones to pay power bills and keeping them out of school due to poor academic performance. The family's financial woes, coupled with Kumar's complicated personal life, had created a toxic environment that ultimately led to the tragic event.

Police Investigation

The police are treating the case as a suicide, focusing on verifying Kumar's claims about the girls' gaming addiction and examining the family circumstances. The investigation is also looking into Kumar's past, including the 2015 suicide case, to assess the mental state of the children.

The Ghaziabad triple suicide case has shocked the nation, highlighting the dangers of unchecked gaming addiction and the importance of addressing mental health issues. As the investigation unfolds, the nation waits to see if justice will be served for the three innocent lives lost.