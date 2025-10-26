FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Ghaziabad Traffic Advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Check restrictions, routes to avoid here

The route diversion will be effective from 2 pm on October 27 to 3 am on October 28.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 11:04 PM IST

Ghaziabad news: The holy festival of Chhath has begun, with a large crowd of devotees expected at the Chhath Puja ghats on the banks of the Hindon River in Ghaziabad. Every year, more than one lakh devotees reach the ghats for worship. Hence, the Ghaziabad Traffic Police has issued a special traffic plan. This route diversion will be effective from 2 pm on October 27 to 3 am on October 28.

Restrictions

- During the Chhath festival, all commercial vehicles (heavy, medium, and light) travelling towards the Hindon Bridge and ghats will be strictly prohibited.
- All commercial vehicles travelling towards the Hindon Bridge from Kanawani will be strictly prohibited.
- Vehicles travelling towards Seemapuri or Mohan Nagar via Meerut Tiraha will use NH-09 via the Diamond Flyover at Hapur Toll.
- Movement of heavy vehicles from Hapur Toll towards Rajnagar Extension will remain closed.
- Vehicles travelling towards the Hindon Bridge from Bhopura Tiraha will not be able to travel towards Nagdwar or Karhada via the Hindon Air Force Roundabout.
- Such vehicles will be diverted from Mohan Nagar via the Link Road and UP Gate

Alternate routes

- All vehicles travelling towards the Hindon Bridge from the New Link Road, DPS Siddharth Vihar, and Meerut Tiraha will use NH-09.
- Commercial vehicles approaching the Hindon Bridge from Mohan Nagar will travel via the Link Road and UP Gate via NH-09.
- Vehicles heading towards Hindon Bridge from the New Link Road and Meerut Tiraha will use NH-09 via the Jal Nigam T-Point.
- Vehicles coming from Mohan Nagar will proceed to their destination via Karhaida, Nagdwar, and Raj Nagar Extension. Vehicles coming from Kanawani will proceed via Vasundhara Marg.

 

 

Parking arrangements, helpline number

  1. Devotees coming from Meerut Tiraha will park their vehicles in the parking lots at Moksha Dham and Indira Priyadarshini Park and proceed towards the ghat.
  2. Devotees coming from Mohan Nagar will park their vehicles in the parking lot near the Haj House.
  3. For any information or assistance related to traffic arrangements, devotees can contact the Ghaziabad Traffic Police Control Room number 9643322904.
  4. The traffic police have appealed to the public to use designated routes and follow police guidelines to ensure the convenience and safety of the devotees.

