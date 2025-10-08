Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ghaziabad Traffic advisory for Air Force Day 2025: Check roads to avoid, diversions near Hindon terminal

Traffic restrictions will be in place around Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, on October 8 for Indian Air Force Day celebrations. Heavy vehicles will be banned, while light vehicles will be allowed. The event will feature aircraft displays, including Rafale, MiG-29, and Apache helicopters.

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

Ghaziabad Traffic advisory for Air Force Day 2025: Check roads to avoid, diversions near Hindon terminal
    Ghaziabad will see traffic restrictions near Hindon Air Force Station on 8th October for Indian Air Force Day celebrations, featuring heavy vehicle bans and a display of fighter aircraft, including Rafale and MiG-29.

    Due to the Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on October 8, traffic changes will be in place near the civil terminal from 6 am until the event ends. It is likely to affect vehicle movement during peak hours. Commuters are advised to take alternative routes to reach their destinations.

    On October 8, Ghaziabad will witness significant traffic restrictions around the Hindon Air Force Station due to the Indian Air Force (IAF) Day celebrations. These measures are expected to affect vehicle movement near the station, especially during the morning and peak traffic hours. The restrictions will remain in place from 6 am until the completion of the event, which is likely to cause disruptions, particularly in areas surrounding the civil terminal.

    Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

    In light of the celebrations, heavy commercial vehicles will be restricted from entering specific roads around the Hindon Air Force Station. The roads affected by these restrictions include the stretch from ALT Chauraha to Rotary roundabout, Hindon River Metro Station to Rotary roundabout, and Karhera Cut GT Road to Hindon Air Force roundabout. Vehicles travelling between Mohannagar to Hindon Air Force roundabout and Karan Gate roundabout to Hindon Air Force roundabout will also face restrictions. This will affect the movement of goods vehicles and cause delays for commuters.

    Only light vehicles and private cars will be permitted to move around these areas, though delays are still anticipated due to VIP movements associated with the event. Traffic police have advised commuters to plan their routes and consider alternative routes to avoid getting stuck in congestion. This will be particularly important during rush hours when traffic tends to be at its peak.

    Indian Air Force Day Celebrations

    The Indian Air Force Day is observed every year on October 8 to commemorate the formation of the IAF in 1932. The day is dedicated to honouring the courage and dedication of the Indian Air Force personnel who safeguard the country’s skies and protect it from all external threats. This year marks the 93rd anniversary of the Indian Air Force, and the event will be an opportunity to showcase the Air Force's latest advancements and operations.

    The highlight of this year’s celebrations will be a spectacular aircraft display. The IAF will present some of its most powerful and modern aircraft, including the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, MiG-29, and the Netra AEW&C aircraft. Additionally, the C-17 Globemaster III, Apache attack helicopters with Longbow radar, and Akash Surface-to-Air Missiles will be featured. The event will also honour the recently retired MiG-21 Bison and highlight other technologies like the S-band Rohini radar.

    The Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Air Force Station are set to be a grand occasion, but they will come with some traffic disruptions. Commuters are urged to stay informed about road closures and plan their travel accordingly. Despite the restrictions, the event promises to showcase the IAF’s might and its dedication to protecting the nation.

    ADCP (Traffic) Sachidanand said that heavy commercial vehicles will not be allowed to travel on several roads around the area. This includes roads from ALT Chauraha to Rotary roundabout, Hindon River Metro Station to Rotary roundabout, Rotary roundabout to Nagdwar, Karhera Cut GT Road to Hindon Airforce roundabout, Mohannagar to Hindon Airforce roundabout, and Karan Gate roundabout to Hindon Airforce roundabout, reported The Times of India.

    Vehicles Allowed and Restricted

    Only light vehicles and private cars will be allowed near the Hindon Air Force area. A traffic police official also warned that all vehicles may face delays because of VIP movements during the event.

    Indian Air Force Day

    Indian Air Force Day is celebrated every year on 8th October to mark the founding of the Indian Air Force in 1932. On this day, the country honours the brave air warriors who protect India’s skies and keep the nation safe from all threats.

    For the 93rd Indian Air Force Day, the IAF will showcase its achievements, including Operation Sindoor. The display will feature many fighter aircraft like the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29. There will also be India’s own Netra AEW&C aircraft, the C-17 Globemaster III, the Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System, the C-130J Hercules, Apache attack helicopters with Longbow radar, and the Advanced Light Helicopter. The recently retired MiG-21 Bison will also be part of the display, along with an S-band Rohini radar.

