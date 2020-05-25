Ghaziabad to seal borders with Delhi from Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases in capital

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi continues to rise rapidly, the District Magistrate (DM) of adjoining Ghaziabad on Monday ordered to close its borders with the national capital effective Tuesday.

The DM expressed concerned about the rising numbers in Delhi and said that the rules and restrictions were enforced during the prior to the opening of borders will be continued.

Similar orders were issued in April to contain the spread of coronavirus. The restrictions had led to chaos after long queues of vehicles were seen on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

People who have passes, however, will be allowed to cross the border. People working in essential services are exempted. Also, media persons and advocates working in various courts at Delhi will be exempted upon providing their identity cards.

On the other hand, the Delhi government has maintained that the situation in the capital is under control and no unusual spike in cases has been witnessed after relaxations in the fourth phase of lockdown were announced.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said that the AAP government it is ready to deal with any kind of situation that comes ahead.

"Delhi has recorded 13,418 cases so far and out of these, around 6,540 have recovered," he said, adding that most of the new cases are having mild or no symptoms. Kejriwal informed that 3,314 patients are being treated at their homes.