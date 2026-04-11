Ghaziabad to Rishikesh in 120 minutes? Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail expansion till Uttarakhand in 'talks'; New stations Roorkee, Khatauli planned; check full route here

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INDIA
To make travel from Ghaziabad to Rishikesh smoother and faster, Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat is likely to see a extension till Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami proposed to extend Namo Bharat (Regional Rapid Transit System) till Rishikesh and Haridwar. Check full route here.
To make travel from Ghaziabad to Rishikesh smoother and faster, Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat is likely to see a extension till Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami proposed to extend Namo Bharat (Regional Rapid Transit System) till Rishikesh and Haridwar, during his meet with Union Minister of Power and the Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar has also proposed the development of a separate Dehradun-Haridwar-Rishikesh metro corridor, for better connectivity of India's national capital to hilly region of Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.
The 'extended' corridor is likely from Modi Puram in Meerut to Haridwar, running broadly parallel to National Highway 58. The stations ma include Modipuram, Daurala-Sakauti, Khatauli (near Muzzafarnagar), Purkazi, Roorkee, Jwalapur (Haridwar) and Rishikesh.
Now, the central government will consider extending the metro and RRTS project from Meerut to Haridwar and Rishikesh following a request by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. It will help to boost tourism, eradicate heavy traffic on the roads, and boost economic growth. From Delhi o Rishikesh, the travel time will be cut to 3 hours, meanwhile from Ghaziabad to Rishikesh, it will be 2 hours (120 minutes).