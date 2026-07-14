Ghaziabad to Noida Airport in 40 minutes? Here's everything you need to know about rapid transit corridor plan

Noida International Airport, operational from June 15, 2026, will get direct rail connectivity via two major projects: Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat RRTS corridor and Delhi-Varanasi bullet train.

Catching a flight from Noida International Airport may soon be possible without depending entirely on cars, taxis or buses. As India's newest aviation hub begins operations, big plans are underway to turn it into a major multi-modal transport centre where passengers can switch seamlessly between flights and trains.

The airport, which became operational on June 15, 2026, at Jewar, is set to transform how people travel across Delhi-NCR and beyond. Two major rail projects are proposed with direct stops at the airport terminal, promising faster and more convenient access from Delhi, NCR and cities across North and Eastern India.

Two direct train links planned for Noida Airport

1. Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat (RRTS) Corridor

The proposed Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat corridor is designed to cut travel time across NCR drastically. Once operational, passengers will be able to reach Noida Airport from Ghaziabad in just 40 to 50 minutes.The rapid rail line will have 12 stations including Ghaziabad, Ghaziabad South, Greater Noida West (Sector IV and II), Knowledge Park V, Surajpur, Pari Chowk, Ecotech VI, Dankaur, YEIDA North (Sector 18), YEIDA Central (Sector 21) and Noida International Airport.

What makes this more important is its integration. The airport station will connect with Noida Metro's Aqua Line, Delhi Metro's Red Line and the upcoming metro link at YEIDA Central, creating a true multi-modal experience for daily commuters and flyers alike.

2. Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Bullet Train Corridor

The second big project is the proposed Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail Corridor. This bullet train corridor is also expected to have a dedicated station at Noida International Airport.

Once ready, it will connect the airport with major cities in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and eastern India including Mathura, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Buxar, Ara and Patna, along with a high-speed link to Delhi.

What this means for travellers

For passengers, this means less road congestion, faster transfers and more predictable travel times. Whether you are a business traveller from Delhi, a tourist heading to the Taj Mahal circuit, or a pilgrim travelling to Varanasi and Ayodhya, you can land at Noida and directly board a high-speed train.

The move aligns with India's push for sustainable and integrated transport infrastructure. While the railway station at the airport is still under development and final timelines are yet to be announced, these two projects signal that Noida International Airport will not just be an airport, but a gateway for entire North India.