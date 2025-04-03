The expressway will pass through nine districts, bringing economic and transport benefits to thousands of people.

Uttar Pradesh is set for a major infrastructure upgrade with the construction of the 380-km Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway. This expressway will cut travel time between Ghaziabad and Kanpur from eight hours to just 5 hours and 30 minutes. Developed under the Green Highway Policy, the project will improve connectivity, boost economic growth, and create new opportunities across the state.

The Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway will connect key cities, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur, easing congestion and providing a smooth travel experience. It will benefit daily commuters and businesses by improving access to markets and industrial hubs. The expressway is also expected to boost tourism and encourage investment in nearby areas.

The expressway will pass through nine districts, bringing economic and transport benefits to thousands of people. The districts include Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Unnao, Kanpur

This improved road network is expected to encourage real estate development and job creation across the region.

The expressway is planned to be completed by 2026. Initially, it will be a four-lane highway, but there is a provision to expand it to six lanes in the future to handle growing traffic. As a greenfield project, it will also include eco-friendly initiatives like tree plantations.

The expressway will connect with major highways, including National Highway 9 (NH-9) and the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway. It will also provide direct access to Noida’s Jewar Airport, making air travel easier for residents.

This project marks a significant step in improving Uttar Pradesh’s infrastructure and economic development.