The 380 km long Greenfield Expressway is being constructed from Ghaziabad to Kanpur

To expand the expressway network in Uttar Pradesh, a 380 km long greenfield expressway is being constructed from Ghaziabad to Kanpur, according to the reports. Once constructed, nine districts of UP will be benefited. These districts are Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Unnao, and Kanpur. According to reports, it currently takes seven to eight hours to go from Delhi-Ghaziabad to Kanpur. According to the reports, the trip will only take five hours and thirty minutes after work is finished. The Road Transport and Highways Ministry, led by Nitin Gadkari, has been carrying out many important projects to improve comfort and ease for national travellers.

This expressway will have additional benefits in addition to cutting down on travel time. In the nine districts listed above, this will facilitate transportation and result in the development of industrial centres. The expressway plan identifies specific locations for industry expansion, hence fostering regional growth.

According to reports, this expressway will link to the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway in the south and the Ghaziabad-Hapur Highway (NH-9) in the north. This project was originally supposed to be built from Hapur to Kanpur. A 60-kilometer connector road will now be built to link the Meerut expressway with Hapur. Better connectivity services for Hapur and Meerut will begin as a result.

Reports state that the initial building of the 380-kilometer greenfield expressway will only include four lanes. In the future, this could be extended to six lanes. This expressway is the potential for future connections to Noida's Jewar Airport, also referred to as Noida International Airport. This will make it easy to connect Kanpur to Delhi or Ghaziabad.

This Ghaziabad-Kanpur expressway is expected to be finished by 2026, as per reports. The expressway's completion would make it easy to travel from Delhi-NCR to Kanpur and other UP cities, which will drastically alter the state's industrial and transportation landscape.