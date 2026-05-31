Ghaziabad teen killing: Main accused killed in police encounter, had Rs 50000 bounty on his head

The main accused of the teen-murder case in Ghaziabad's Khoda was killed following an encounter with the police in the early hours of Sunday, police said. In a post on X, Ghaziabad police, informed that the accused was carrying a bounty of Rs 50000.

The main accused of the teen-murder case in Ghaziabad's Khoda was killed following an encounter with the police in the early hours of Sunday, police said. In a post on X, Ghaziabad police, informed that the accused was carrying a bounty of Rs 50000 and was killed in an encounter between Thana Khoda and Indirapuram police.

“In the Khoda police station area, the main accused in the stabbing murder of 17-year-old Surya Pratap Chauhan, and Asad son of Nawab r/o Madarsa Wali Gali, Thana Khoda, Ghaziabad--with a bounty of 50 thousand rupees--has been killed in an encounter with Thana Khoda and Indirapuram police,” police wrote on X.

DCP Dhawal Jaiswal told ANI the main accused was injured in the retaliatory fire by the police after he first opened fire at the police, as he arrived at the location along with his friend on a bike.

“Today, the police team received information that Asad was going to meet some of his friends in the Khoda police station area and was planning to escape after taking some money from them. Based on this information, the entire team combed the entire area and set up checkpoints. In this sequence, Asad and one of his friends are seen arriving here on a bike. The police team attempts to stop them and warn them, but instead of stopping, they open fire on the police team. In the retaliatory fire, the police fire in self-defence, in which Asad is shot,” the cop said.

The main accused was taken to the hospital following the incident, along with a constable who got injured in the incident. The police team is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter and has recovered the bike and pistol used in the incident.A case was registered against five people, following which three of the main accused were arrested in the matter.

“An accident occurred on 28 May, in which Surya Chauhan was stabbed by an individual named Asad, who died during treatment. Based on a complaint filed by his family, a police station has registered a case against five people. A case was registered in Khoda under relevant sections, and swift action was taken, resulting in the arrest of the three main accused. Asad, the main accused in this incident, was absconding, and a reward of Rs 50 thousand had been announced by the police team,” DCP Jaiswal said.

The mother of the victim said that she had witnessed the encounter of only one person and wants to see the picture of the main accused. She further demanded the other accused involved in the matter.

“I have only seen the encounter of one person... But I want to see the picture of Asad. I will be satisfied after I see the picture. The encounter of others should also happen like this... Seven people did this to my son... Bulldozers should run over everyone's houses,” she told ANI.

Meanwhile, a neighbour of the victim, Ankit, demanded the confiscation and demolition of all properties related to the accused in the matter.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)