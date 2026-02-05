Ghaziabad suicide: Father of three minor sisters claims they hated Indian identity, threatened suicide; diary makes startling revelations

Ghaziabad suicide news: New revelations in the suicide case of three minor sisters have come after new claims by their father and further probe into the case. Their father has claimed that they had threatened suicide if they were not taken to Korea and their Korean inf behind their death.

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: While the Ghaziabad three minor sisters suicide case is under investigation, various new details have been emerging. After the financial debt and a suicide note, the father of the three sisters has now revealed that there was no debt instead claimed that his daughters had unhealthy fixation with Korea and Korean pop culture which became the primary reason behind their death. While talking to India Today, their father Chetan Kumar in another revelation, said that the three girls started hating their Indian identity.

Chetan further told the news publication that said the three sisters, named Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), constantly asked him to take them to Korea and became angry everytime he reminded them of their Indian identity. "They asked me to take them to Korea. But I said we are Indians. India ke naam se unko gussa aa jata tha (They used to get furious over the mention of India). They even refused to eat," he said. He claimed that their Korean obsession came to light only two to three months before their death.

Chetan said that the girls used to threaten him if he rejected their demand, saying, "if they didn't get to go to Korea, they would die," highlighting the intensity of the influence of Korean culture on his daughters.

What does the investigation say?

According to an initial enquiry, Chetan has two wives, both sisters and five children from these marriages. From his first wife he had Nishika, the eldest, and Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12) from his second wife. The probe also suggests that they kept a social media account with Korean names as they were obsessed with Korean dramas. They opened their separate accounts with Korean names- Maria, Aliza, and Cindy, according to NDTV. These accounts had a large number of followers. Chetan revealed that 10 days before their tragic death, he had reportedly taken away their mobile phones and deleted the accounts.

What did their diary say?

The three sisters left an 8-page suicide note in a pocket diary which points to their acute obsession of Korean culture. Nimish Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Trans-Hindon, on Thursday, stated that the three minor girls used to play an online task-based game. They have found a suicide note at the residence but without any specific name of any game application. "We love Korean, love, love, love," they wrote in the diary while accusing their parents of separating them with their Korean love.

"How will you make us leave Korean? Korean was our life, so how dare you make us leave our life? You didn't know how much we loved them. Now you have seen the proof. Now we are convinced that Korean and K-Pop are our life. We didn't love you and family as much as we loved the Korean actor and the K-Pop group. Korean was our life," the note read. Besides Korean art forms, the girls also mentioned their love for Thai, Chinese, and Japanese music and movies, cartoons like Doraemon, Peppa Pig, and survival games like Poppy Playtime, The Baby In Yellow, Evil Game, and Ice Cream Man Game.

They further wrote that their parents kept their other sister 'Devu' from Korean life and that is why they had made her their enemy. "We felt bad about this, so we made a decision and made Devu our enemy, because no one at home allowed her to be like us. So, from that day on, we separated Devu from ourselves and told her that we are Korean and K-Pop, and you are Indian and Bollywood," the note further said.

Ghaziabad's Bharat City Society witnessed a shocking incident in the wee hours on February 4 (Wednesday), where three minor girls died by suicide, allegedly over a Korean love game. The minors were immediately taken to a 50-bed hospital, where they were declared dead."In the early hours of 4th February, we received information that three girls jumped from a building. They were declared dead at the hospital," Nimish Patil said.