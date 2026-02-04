FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Ghaziabad teenagers suicide: 3 minor girls 'obsessed with Korean mobile game' leave note, scribbling; says 'Korea is our life'

According to police officials, the deceased minor girls were daughters of Chetan Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The minors were immediately taken to a 50-bed hospital, where they were declared dead.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 12:44 PM IST

Ghaziabad teenagers suicide: 3 minor girls 'obsessed with Korean mobile game' leave note, scribbling; says 'Korea is our life'
Ghaziabad's Bharat City Society witnessed a shocking incident in the wee hours on February 4 (Wednesday), where three minor girls died by suicide, allegedly over a Korean love game. The girls left behind a disturbing suicide note informing their parents that they "can't leave Korean. Korean is our life. Korean is everything to us. You cannot separate us from it. We will give up our lives." The three sisters are identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12). 

According to police officials, the deceased minor girls were daughters of Chetan Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The minors were immediately taken to a 50-bed hospital, where they were declared dead.

Nimish Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Trans-Hindon, on Thursday, stated that the three minor girls used to play an online task-based game. They have found a suicide note at the residence, which clarified that they were influenced by Korean culture. However, no specific name of any game application was mentioned in the note."In the early hours of 4th February, we received information that three girls jumped from a building. They were declared dead at the hospital. We have found a suicide note in the case. From the suicide note, it is clear that the three girls were influenced by Korean culture. No particular app was named. At the time of the incident, the whole family was present in the house, but they were sleeping..." he said.

An eyewitness, Arun Kumar, told ANI that he saw the girls jump off from the building, and it seemed like one of them planned the jump while the others were trying to save her."I saw all three of them jumping. It was so sudden, it occurred before I could have done anything or called anyone. They were sitting on the balcony glass... It was abnormal. It happened at around 2 AM... From what I saw, one of them planned to jump, and the others fell while trying to save her. I called the police and the ambulance..." he said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
