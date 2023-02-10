Search icon
Ghaziabad RRTS update: Foot over bridge linking Sahibabad RRTS station with Vasundhara completed ahead of March launch

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: This will also help those going to the Sahibabad Bus Stand. The commuters will reach the concourse of the station through this bridge.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

Ghaziabad RRTS update: Foot over bridge linking Sahibabad RRTS station with Vasundhara completed ahead of March launch
RRTS news: The Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor will be fully ready by 2025. (Representational)

Ghaziabad: The authorities have completed the foot over bridge linking the Sahibabad RRTS station with Vasundhara. The civil work has been completed. Now the electrical team is working on the project. They are also working at the finishing and roofing.

After this bridge is completed, the masses will be able to reach the Sahibabad RRTS station from Vasundhara. They won't have to cross the Madan Mohan Malviya Marg/ 

This will also help those going to the Sahibabad Bus Stand. The commuters will reach the concourse of the station through this bridge.

The Sahibabad station has reached its last leg. Three entry and exit gates have been constructed. First will open near the Sahibabad bus stand. Second gate will open at the Sahibabad Railway Station. The third will open at Vasundhara. 

The civil work at Sahibabad Bus Depot and Vasundhara entry and exits has been completed. Escalators and lifts have also been constructed. Roof shed of the station is also ready.

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor will be fully ready by 2025. However, the Sahibabad-Duhai section will become operational by March 2023. When completed, people will be able to travel between Delhi and Meerut in 55 minutes. The speed of the trains will be over 130 km per hour. 

