Ghaziabad residents will have to pay Rs 1000 fee for construction work in house, know new rules

Ghaziabad residents will have to pay Rs 1000 fee for construction work in house (File photo)

A new rule has been implemented for all the residents of Ghaziabad, and not following it can lead to a hefty fine by the Municipal Corporation. This rule is especially important for those Ghaziabad residents who are getting construction work done in their homes.

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has fixed the amount to be paid for the proper disposal of Construction and Demolition (CND) waste. As per the rules, an amount of Rs 1025 per MT will have to be paid for the lifting and disposal of debris during construction and demolition.

At the same time, Municipal Corporation will also take legal action against those who throw debris on the road by writing a case along with a fine. While giving strict instructions to the people, the authorities have also started conducting cases against the polluters who harm the environment.

This action has been taken since the Air Quality Index of Ghaziabad has slipped into the hazardous category, mostly in the Vasundhara zone. The reason behind this is believed to be the non-disposal of the debris released during the construction works. Municipal Corporation's Chief Engineer NK Chowdhary said that the debris emitted from the construction work is a major challenge.

According to the rates fixed by the Municipal Corporation, Ghaziabad residents will have to pay Rs 509 per MT to get the construction debris lifted from their homes, while Rs 516 per MT needs to be paid for the disposal of the CND waste.

If anyone throws debris in the open now, action will be taken to impose a fine on him by the corporation. The Municipal Corporation will take action to file a case under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

This means that if major construction work is going on inside your house, one needs to contact the Ghaziabad authorities and make sure that the debris is properly disposed of.

