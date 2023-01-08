Ghaziabad police fines 473 vehicles of Rs 20,000 on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway

In 2022, 106 people died on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway (File)

The Ghaziabad Traffic Police on Saturday fined 473 vehicles on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The traffic police deployed on eight points on these expressways issue e-challans to these vehicles. The owners of these vehicles will have to pay Rs 20,000 each.

The campaign was carried out to stop accidents due to fog. All the vehicles fined were either two-wheelers or three-wheelers.

On the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, only cars and bigger vehicles are allowed. Two-wheelers and three-wheelers are prohibited. To inform drivers regarding this, the authorities have erected several sign boards. Despite this, banned vehicles are plying on the expressways with impunity. On Saturday, the Ghaziabad Police decided to penalise those who flagrantly violate the rule.

The teams were stationed at: Gaur Green, ABES Vijayanagar, IMS College, the toll plaza opposite Vedanta Farm House, the toll plaza opposite Daya Steel Agency, Eastern Peripheral Expressway from Palwal and Kundli side, reported Amar Ujala. Senior police officials were also present at these places.

In 2022, 106 people died on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The authorities fined 12081 vehicles in 2022 for driving in the opposite direction. 17485 people were challaned for parking at no-parking spots, 6986 people were challaned for moving on prohibited vehicles and 81,348 people received e-challans for speeding.