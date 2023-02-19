Search icon
Ghaziabad: Two killed, several injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in Loni

Ghaziabad: A detailed probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind the collapse.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 08:44 PM IST

Ghaziabad: Two killed, several injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in Loni (Photo: ANI)

Ghaziabad news: Two labourers have been killed after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Ghaziabad's Loni on Sunday, police said. In the incident, which took place in the Roop Nagar industrial area in Loni, eight people have been injured.

Earlier, a rescue operation was conducted and four persons were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. "2 labourers killed, 8 injured in the incident. NDRF team along with dog squad at the spot conduct search and rescue operation," Ravi Kumar, DCP Rural said.

Local residents said the labourers were working on a construction site owned by one Madan Lal Sharma. A detailed probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind the collapse.

