Ghaziabad: Two killed, several injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in Loni

Ghaziabad news: Two labourers have been killed after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Ghaziabad's Loni on Sunday, police said. In the incident, which took place in the Roop Nagar industrial area in Loni, eight people have been injured.

Earlier, a rescue operation was conducted and four persons were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. "2 labourers killed, 8 injured in the incident. NDRF team along with dog squad at the spot conduct search and rescue operation," Ravi Kumar, DCP Rural said.

A number of labourers feared being trapped under debris after the shuttering of an under-construction building of a factory collapses in the Roop Nagar area of Loni. Four injured labourers evacuated so far. Police force present on the spot

Local residents said the labourers were working on a construction site owned by one Madan Lal Sharma. A detailed probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind the collapse.

