Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Ghaziabad man arrested for dancing on highway and hampering traffic

Ghaziabad news: The police have also seized the man's car.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

Ghaziabad man arrested for dancing on highway and hampering traffic
Ghaziabad man arrested for dancing on highway and hampering traffic (photo: Twitter/Ghaziabad Police)

Ghaziabad Police has arrested a man for dancing and blocking a public road in the city. This comes after a video of two girls and the man dancing after parking the car on the highway, hampering the movement of traffic went viral.

The Police has registered a case at the police station in Kaushambi.  

"Taking cognizance of the viral video on social media on December 10, in which a man and two women were dancing on the elevated road by blocking the public road, a case was registered at the police station in Kaushambi. A young man was arrested and the car was impounded," Ghaziabad Police tweeted in Hindi.

The police have also seized the man's car and a case has been registered at the Kaushambi police station, officials said. Check the video below:

READ | Man accused of stealing wheat bags tied to truck bonnet, watch viral video

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in sexy bikini, photos go viral
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor THESE top B-town celebs moms whose maternity style is on point
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: TWS earbuds from OnePlus, Oppo, Boat and others under Rs 2,500
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 541 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.