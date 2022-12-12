Ghaziabad man arrested for dancing on highway and hampering traffic (photo: Twitter/Ghaziabad Police)

Ghaziabad Police has arrested a man for dancing and blocking a public road in the city. This comes after a video of two girls and the man dancing after parking the car on the highway, hampering the movement of traffic went viral.

The Police has registered a case at the police station in Kaushambi.

"Taking cognizance of the viral video on social media on December 10, in which a man and two women were dancing on the elevated road by blocking the public road, a case was registered at the police station in Kaushambi. A young man was arrested and the car was impounded," Ghaziabad Police tweeted in Hindi.

कल दि0 10.12.22 को सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो जिसमे 1 युवक व 2 युवती अपनी कार से एलिवेटेड रोड पर सार्वजनिक मार्ग को अवरुद्व कर डांस कर रहे थे का संज्ञान लेते हुए थाना कौशांबी पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया था, थाना कौशांबी पुलिस द्वारा युवक को गिरफ्तार कर उक्त कार को सीज किया गया है pic.twitter.com/6hohBJ4OoU December 11, 2022

The police have also seized the man's car and a case has been registered at the Kaushambi police station, officials said. Check the video below:

