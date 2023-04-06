Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Ghaziabad man shoots dead girlfriend then dies by suicide; relatives claim, 'he was pressuring her for marriage'

Some relatives of the woman said that Rahul Chowdhary was mounting pressure on her marriage, but she refused.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

Ghaziabad man shoots dead girlfriend then dies by suicide; relatives claim, 'he was pressuring her for marriage'
Photo: File

 A 26-year-old man allegedly shot dead his girlfriend before committing suicide by consuming poison here on Thursday, police said. They said Rahul Chowdhary allegedly shot dead Deepmala Yadav (24) with a countrymade pistol at her home in Ghukna village, which falls under Nandgram police station, this morning when her parents had gone to a temple.

He then consumed poison, Deputy Commissioner of Police (city) Nipun Agarwal said. He said the police arrived at the scene after being informed by the neighbours and rushed both of them to a government hospital where doctors declared the woman dead.

Chawdhary was referred to the GTB hospital of Northeast Delhi where he died during treatment, the officer said. Rahul, a native of Salempur of district Bulandshahr, had met the woman in his village where she used to visit his maternal uncle's house.

Some relatives of the woman said that Chowdhary was mounting pressure on her marriage, but she refused. The DCP said the police will probed what exactly led to the incident. The woman's kin blocked the road four hours in protest. They disbursed after police assured them a fair probe.

READ | Who is Karan Kataria, student who claims Hindu-phobia, discrimination at London School of Economics?

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sleep better tonight: 5 types of tea that can improve your sleep quality
Aabha Paul burns the internet with her videos and photos
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Aamir Khan birthday: From Dangal to Thugs of Hindostan, top 5 highest-grossing movies of the superstar
Disha Patani drops hot photos in red bralette and sequinned skirt, netizens say 'absolutely stunning'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Pause, not a pivot': Shaktikanta Das on surprise hold in key lending rates
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.