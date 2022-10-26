Ghaziabad: Man beaten to death with brick after dispute over car parking, incident caught on camera (file photo)

A shocking incident has come to light from Ghaziabad where an argument between two groups over parking outside an eatery led to the murder of a 35-year-old man. According to police, the incident took place at Loni road, outside of Hobs Kitchen on Tuesday night, October 25.

A horrifying video of the incident has surfaced on the internet which shows a man hitting the victim who is seen on the ground after being thrashed. The police also informed that the victim, on his way to get treatment, succumbed to his injuries.

People from one group hit a person from another group with a brick and he then died on way to a hospital, Additional SP City GK Singh said. Five teams are working on the case and the accused will be sent to jail after a probe, he added.

READ | Sandeep Dikshit, Manoj Tiwari slam Arvind Kejriwal over 'Laxmi-Ganesh' suggestion: 'If he goes to Pakistan...'

Reports suggest that the victim is identified as Varun who lived close to the eatery and ran a dairy business. His father is a retired Delhi policeman. Police have said that a case has been registered.

Varun had gone to a roadside eatery for dinner and parked his car near another car, the door of which could not open due to it. This led to an altercation, after which Varun was beaten up brutally with a brick. Severely injured, Varun was rushed to GTB Hospital for treatment where he died, ASP (Second) Gyanendra Singh said.