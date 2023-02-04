Ghaziabad man attempts suicide on Facebook Live session, SHO Anita Chauhan comes to the rescue

A man in Ghaziabad attempted suicide on a Facebook Live session (File photo)

In a shocking incident, a man from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh attempted to take his own life on a live stream on a social media application, but Facebook and Uttar Pradesh police were quick to jump into action to stop the incident from taking place.

23-year-old Abhay Shukla from Ghaziabad had decided to take his own life and started streaming his suicide attempt on Facebook Live, after major financial problems. However, his life was saved just 15 minutes after the live stream started due to the valiant efforts of SHO Anita Chauhan.

Ghaziabad station house officer Anita Chauhan played a major role in saving the life of Abhay Shukla, who had recently suffered a loss of Rs 90,000 and had decided to take the extreme step of attempting suicide while streaming the entire ordeal on Facebook.

SHO Anita Chauhan had received an alert from Meta’s US office via DCP (city) Nipun Aggarwal at 9:30 pm on Thursday night, informing her of the Facebook live stream suicide, and through her communication skills and quick response, she saved Shukla’s life within the hour.

In safer hands-On receiving a late night alert from @facebook, about a persons attempt to commit suicide, the social media centre of PHQ, sent his details to @ghaziabadpolice.

Chauhan reached Shukla’s residence in 10 minutes, but could not identify his house number. After dozens of repeated attempts to reach him, the man finally picked up the phone but refused to share his house number with the police officer.

Shukla revealed that he had borrowed money from his mother – which she was saving for his sister’s wedding – and had promised to return double the amount after his business was successful. He had lost the money and saw no other option other than taking his own life.

SHO Chauhan acted with a quick response and a cool head, speaking to Shukla on the phone with love and compassion while trying to figure out his house number. Eventually, Chauhan and her team were able to rescue Shukla, who was standing in the middle of the room which had a plastic chair and a dupatta hanging from the ceiling.

Shukla was taken to the police station in Ghaziabad and was talked to about his traumas by the staff.

