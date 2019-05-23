Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 UP: BJP's VK Singh retains seat, loses victory margin

Union Minister and sitting BJP MP VK Singh was renominated by his party to face Congress' Dolly Sharma and SP-BSP-RLD alliance's Suresh Bansal who was contesting on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

The constituency went to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha election on April 11.

Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Union Minister VK Singh defeats SP's Suresh Bansal by 5,01,500 votes. VK Singh (BJP) - 944503 (61.96%), Suresh Bansal (SP) - 443003 (29.06%), Dolly Sharma (Congress) - 111944 (7.34%).

Constituency profile

Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and is considered a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bastion. In 2014, VK Singh, a former Army General, had defeated Congress' Raj Babbar by 5.67 lakh votes, one of the highest victory margins in the country.

The Parliamentary constituency was created in 2008 on the recommendation of the Delimitation Commission and has been with the BJP for two terms.

Rajnath Singh won from here in 2009 and VK Singh won with the second-highest margin in the country in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

The Parliamentary constituency comprises mostly urban areas and is formed of five legislative assembly segments - Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad in Ghaziabad district and Dholana in Hapur district.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).