Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway: Travel time to cut by 3 hours, will link THESE 9 UP districts, set to open in...

Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway will cut travel time between Ghaziabad and Kanpur from eight hours to just 5 hours.

Under the Green Highway Policy, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing a 380-kilometer greenfield expressway. By linking Noida, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur, the Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway, which is now under construction, will improve Uttar Pradesh's road infrastructure. Once completed, the 380-km Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway will reduce the travel time between two key industrial cities of the state to 5 hours.

The 380-kilometer expressway will link nine districts around the state. Four lanes are included in the original plan, but six lanes could be added later to handle increasing traffic. The project, which is being constructed as a greenfield project with an emphasis on promoting eco-friendly infrastructure throughout its construction and operation, is expected to be completed by 2026.

The expressway will pass through 9 districts, including Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Unnao and Kanpur.

According to a number of media reports, the NHAI plans to broaden regional connectivity in the future by extending the expressway to Jewar Airport in Noida. The expressway's southern half will connect to the 62.7-kilometer Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway, while the northern section will connect to National Highway 9.

It is expected that the trip from Ghaziabad to Kanpur will take nearly three hours less. With the planned Ghaziabad-Kanpur expressway, the trip, which currently takes around eight hours, should only take about five.

It is expected that the expressway will promote regional trade and lessen the strain on current highways. The project will act as a catalyst for socioeconomic advancement by building a direct, contemporary highway that connects Noida, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur. This will assist local enterprises, logistics companies, and everyday commuters.