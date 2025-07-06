Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway: Travel time to cut by 3 hours, will link THESE 9 UP districts, set to open in...
This UPSC aspirant won Rs 900000 for sleeping nine hours daily, her name is..., she is from...; here's how you can also win
Video: Lucknow tea seller imitating Nagpur's Dolly chaiwala goes viral on social media, netizens says, 'Franchise mil...', watch
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana title sparks row: Industrialist Nikhil Chitale questions 'anglicization' of words, says 'our heritage doesn’t...'
Yuzvendra Chahal drops major relationship clue with RJ Mahvash on The Great Indian Kapil Show 3, star India spinner says 'India Jaan Chuka Hai...'
Narayana Murthy's Infosys sends 'detailed warning email' to employees for..., these alerts are part of...
This is world's most valuable company, leaves Apple, Microsoft behind, not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, it is...
Parag Tyagi gets emotional, remembers Shefali Zariwala: 'Pari I will...'
Good news for International students, THIS country eases visa rules, offering 200000 euros to... amid US immigration crackdown
Sudhanshu Pandey says he 'had to take medications' while working on Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly: 'Don’t care whether...'
Not Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, THIS Indian state now permit 10-hours workdays for commercial establishments due to...
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei makes first public appearance since Iran-Israel conflict
Meet man, farmer's son who studied 15 hours a day, cracked IIT-JEE with AIR 1, got admission in...
After IAS officers Tina Dabi and Athar Khan, marksheet of UPSC topper Anudeep Durishetty goes viral, check his marks
Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially launches new political party, names it..., his aim is...
Vijay Sethupathi issues apology over son Surya’s viral video: 'If something like that...'
News agency Reuters' X account withheld in India in response to 'legal demand'
BIG setback for Kamal Haasan amid Kannada language row, Bengaluru court restrains him from...
Meet actor whose first salary was Rs 50, worked with Salman, still remained unemployed for years, then became TV star, now charges Rs 1.5 lakh per episode, he is..
Indian Railways to start exciting tour, offers 17-day journey to THESE places, trip begins from...
Metro In Dino box office collection day 2: Anurag Basu, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi's film shows big jump, scores double than its opening, earns..
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shubman Gill's historic Day 4 ton puts India on brink of victory in Edgbaston Test, England 72/3 at stumps
'Why is she here?': Bank employee faces backlash for not speaking Kannada, WATCH viral video
US President Donald Trump's BIG statement on tariff letters for 12 countries, says 'Take it or leave it...'
Another Boeing incident as Bangkok-bound Thai Lion Air plane grounded at Kolkata airport due to...
Fire scare triggers panic on Ryanair Boeing 737, passengers seen jumping off wing, WATCH video
Neeraj Chopra wins gold with 86.18m throw at NC classic in Bengaluru, Julius Yego claims silver
PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Argentina President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires
Saif Ali Khan suffers major setback of Rs 15000 crore, loses ancestral property, childhood home of Bhopal due to...
'This is discriminatory': Gujarat college student denied flat, you won’t believe why
SHOCKING! Giant python swallows fox as locals watch in horror, watch viral video
Donald Trump hints at BIG action against Russia over Ukraine war: 'Putin wants to just...'
Shubman Gill's batting brilliance continues at Edgbaston, joins Sunil Gavaskar in elite list with 8th Test century
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's SHOCKING claim weeks after Operation Sindoor, says, 'India's unprovoked and reckless...'
Elon Musk's BIG threat over US President Donald Trump's 'big beautiful bill', says, 'If it is the last thing I do...'
'Dum hai toh mujhe nikaal ke dikhao': Dinesh Lal Yadav gives open challenge, calls Hindi-Marathi conflict 'gandi raajneeti' | Viral video
IITian takes dig at influencer Apoorva Mukhija's Rs 41-crore empire, says 'semi-nudes, red lipstick has...'
14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks world record with blazing century vs England U19
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis issues BIG statement after Uddhav, Raj Thackeray's mega rally: 'I am thankful...'
Meet 8-year-old boy, raised by dogs after being abandoned by own family, communicates by barking, he is from...
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's Test record; becomes first Indian captain to....
This small village in Bihar gave world first Indian-origin woman Prime Minister, it's called...
This blockbuster had 3 superstars, all died in four years, actress' death became mystery for years, her name is.., film is...
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's international comeback delayed as India-Bangladesh white-ball series postponed to...
This Indian techie accused of emotional manipulation using ‘Operation Sindoor’ excuse: 'The drone was...'
Buck Moon 2025: Here's when and where to watch July full moon; all you need to know
ICAI Results 2025: CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final May results to be announced on..., check how to access scorecard
After 18 years of trying, AI helps couple to conceive by finding hidden..., it cost them just Rs...
New 'Super-Earth' found: Scientists discover massive water-rich planet which is just...
Ambani lavish celebrations: Designer Ambika Gupta's dreamy concept features floating mandaps, reflective mirrored structures; says ‘for a family that has…’
BIG jolt to Pakistan as this tech giant shuts down operations in country after 25 years due to..., it is...
Hasin Jahan's 'I love you' post for Mohammed Shami spirals into wild 'hired criminals' allegation
Top 5 countries with world’s biggest oil reserves – see who ranks first
'I’m Indian, first and foremost': Sharad Kelkar reacts to Hindi-Marathi conflict, says 'all Indian languages are..'
Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto makes BIG statement, says 'Islamabad ready to hand over Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar to India only if...'
India vs England 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4? Check Birmingham weather forecast here
Vikrant Massey says 'Deepika Padukone deserves' 8-hour shift, but actors should be ready to adjust their...: 'If I cannot give...'
Meet woman, chief spokesperson of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, now appointed to key global role as..., she is...
Engineering the Future of HR: How Digital HR Transformation Leader Sambit Panigrahi Is Building Revolutionary Systems
Sanju Samson rewrites KCL history with mind-boggling auction deal, signed by Kochi Blue Tigers for Rs....
Who is 'Mystery Woman'? Spotted smiling at Jasprit Bumrah during Ind vs Eng 2nd test 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi names THIS cricketer as role model; it's not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni
Who was Gopal Khemka? BJP leader and business tycoon shot dead in Patna 7 years after son was murdered in similar way
Nirav Modi's brother arrested in US after extradition request by India
THIS man earns whopping Rs 6900000 per year just by 'doing nothing', he is...
Ambika Gupta, designer of Alanna Panday, Kajal Aggarwal's weddings, reveals secrets of celebrity weddings: Confidentiality protocols, challenges, and unforgettable moments | Exclusive
Meet Ananya Jain, CUET UG 2025 topper, who scored 100 percentile in 4 out of 5 subjects, she is from...
When is Muharram 2025: Date, history, significance, rituals and more
'During our love scenes I could see...': Rekha recalls Jaya Bachchan's reaction after watching..., reveals why Amitabh Bachchan decided not to work with her anymore
Not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, THIS 'one dude' can be the first trillionaire, says Billionaire Mark Cuban
'We have come together to stay together': Uddhav Thackeray's big statement on reunion with brother Raj Thackeray
Meet actor who sang in trains, at weddings, insulted by Karan Johar, removed from shows, is now top Bollywod star; he is...
Cocktail 2 in works: These actors to play lead in Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty's film sequel
Good news for Indians: This state to get first Disneyland‑inspired mega theme park, its whopping area is...
Masterstroke by Gautam Adani as Adani group leads race to acquire Jaiprakash Associates, has offered Rs...
Indian army set to receive first 3 Apache AH-64E helicopters in Rs 56910000000 deal with US till...
Abhishek Bachchan puts divorce rumours to rest, says he has 'happy, healthy' family with Aishwarya Rai, calls her 'selfless' for...
'Maharashtra is bigger than politics': Raj Thackeray on reunion with Uddhav Thackeray at 'Awaz Marathicha' joint rally
This actress, who played Vijay Sethupathi's mother, was beaten, brutally killed by her son at...; she was...
Jackie Shroff once allegedly tried to kiss THIS 16-year-old actress at a party, was saved by..., they never worked together ever, her name is..
After IAS officer Tina Dabi, marksheet of UPSC Topper IAS Athar Khan goes viral, check his marks...
Anil Ambani under siege: Targeted witch hunt suspected after SBI classifies Reliance Communications loan as ‘fraud’
Krrish 4 details leaked! Hrithik Roshan to play triple role, Jadoo makes comeback after 23 years, Priyanka Chopra to reunite with Rekha and...
Japanese Baba Vanga's prophecy of massive Tsunami on July 5 will come true today? Experts says...
36 pilgrims injured as 5 Amarnath Yatra buses collide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban
How did Priyanka Chopra's mother react to meeting Nick Jonas for first time? Actress says 'she was so mad, she ran to...', then...
Meet actress who struggled to pay school fees, travelled in local trains, now owns bungalow worth Rs 800 crores, charges Rs 12 crore per film, her name is..
This is world's highest railway station, not located in US, UK, Russia, France, Spain, Nepal, Bhutan, it is in...
Bilawal Bhutto makes shocking statement, says Pakistan doesn't know where Masood Azhar is, may be in...
Meet Indian genius, IIT grad who left Rs 1 crore salary job to become an IAS officer, topped UPSC exam with AIR..., now posted at...
Meet Bollywood's popular villain who worked with Salman Khan, became alcoholic, died painfully; no actor came to his funeral; name is..
Viral video: Arbaaz Khan reveals why Salman Khan has strict 'no kiss' policy on screen, says 'Woh itna kar lete hain off-screen ki...'
Bad news for bankrupt Pakistan, this tech company shuts operations after 25 years, not Google, IBM, Amazon, Meta, Apple, it is...
Good news for commuters, government reduces toll rates on national highways with bridges, tunnels, flyovers, up to...
After 2 decades, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray set to share stage at 'victory' rally today
This country has largest crude oil reserves in the world, not US, India, Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, Iran, Qatar, it is...
Video: Bihar's 'thinnest' building with rooms goes viral, shocked netizens call it 'Great wall of China', watch
'Extremely critical...': Actress Tania breaks her silence after her father gets shot at his clinic in Moga
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk makes BIG claim, 'It's time to retire...'
After Operation Sindoor success against Pakistan, Modi govt to make this big move, India, Greece, Cyprus, Armenia may form...
INDIA
Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway will cut travel time between Ghaziabad and Kanpur from eight hours to just 5 hours.
Under the Green Highway Policy, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing a 380-kilometer greenfield expressway. By linking Noida, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur, the Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway, which is now under construction, will improve Uttar Pradesh's road infrastructure. Once completed, the 380-km Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway will reduce the travel time between two key industrial cities of the state to 5 hours.
The 380-kilometer expressway will link nine districts around the state. Four lanes are included in the original plan, but six lanes could be added later to handle increasing traffic. The project, which is being constructed as a greenfield project with an emphasis on promoting eco-friendly infrastructure throughout its construction and operation, is expected to be completed by 2026.
The expressway will pass through 9 districts, including Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Unnao and Kanpur.
According to a number of media reports, the NHAI plans to broaden regional connectivity in the future by extending the expressway to Jewar Airport in Noida. The expressway's southern half will connect to the 62.7-kilometer Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway, while the northern section will connect to National Highway 9.
It is expected that the trip from Ghaziabad to Kanpur will take nearly three hours less. With the planned Ghaziabad-Kanpur expressway, the trip, which currently takes around eight hours, should only take about five.
It is expected that the expressway will promote regional trade and lessen the strain on current highways. The project will act as a catalyst for socioeconomic advancement by building a direct, contemporary highway that connects Noida, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur. This will assist local enterprises, logistics companies, and everyday commuters.