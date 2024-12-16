The Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway will be connecting 9 districts including Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj and Unnao.

Residents of Ghaziabad will soon have an easier way to Kanpur. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to construct a 380-kilometer Green Field Expressway as part of the Green Highway Policy. The four-lane Expressway will traverse nine districts, cutting the two cities' travel times to just 3.5 hours.

The 380-kilometer expressway will connect Ghaziabad and Kanpur. This project will have a major positive impact on Uttar Pradesh, the fourth-largest state in India by area.

According to media reports, industrial centres are expected to be established along the route. The roadway will initially be four lanes, but it will eventually have six lanes.

The Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway will be connecting 9 districts including Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj and Unnao.

For commuters that use this route, this motorway will alleviate traffic issues and save time. Kanpur is only five hours and thirty minutes away from Ghaziabad. At the moment, the trip from Kanpur to Ghaziabad takes about seven hours and thirty minutes.

Being a greenfield Expressway, one of its most distinctive qualities is that it encourages greenery.

According to reports, the construction of the expressway is expected to be completed by 2026.