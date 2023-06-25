Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway: Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3.5 hrs, work on four-lane project to begin on... (Representational Image)

Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway: Residents of Ghaziabad will soon have more convenient option to reach Kanpur. Under the Green Highway Policy, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will build a 380 km long Green Field Expressway. The four-lane highway will pass through nine districts and reduce the travel time between the two cities to just 3.5 hours.

Currently, it takes around 6 hours for commuters travelling between Ghaziabad to Kanpur through the Yamuna Expressway. The greenfield corridor will start from Ghaziabad and connect Kanpur via Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj and Unnao.

The responsibility of preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been given to the Lion Engineering Consultant Agency of Bhopal, Jagran reported. Now, the engineers of the company will conduct a survey. After the DPR is prepared, it will be sent to the NHAI for approval. After the DPR is approved, the process of land acquisition will start. The NHAI plans to start the construction of the expressway after securing 90% of the land for the project.

The upcoming expressway will have four lanes with can be expanded to six lanes at strategic locations such as underpasses and crossings of waterways. The corridor will also connect the existing Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad and Hapur. The expressway is expected to provide a significant boost to the economy of UP.

The greenfield corridor was first announced in September 2019 by the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry. It was approved by the central government on July 5, 2022. The project is likely to be completed by 2025.

READ | Meet Yadav Suryabhan, ex-IRS who also cracked IFoS, now set to become IAS in 5th attempt, secured AIR 27 in UPSC