Ghaziabad, Indirapuram news: Woman slaps youth for objecting to dog defecating outside house

Ghaziabad Shaktikhand: He lodged a police complaint against the woman.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 08:42 AM IST

Ghaziabad news: When Tarun objected, the woman allegedly assaulted him. (File)

In an incident showing growing intolerance in society in the Delhi-NCR region, a woman allegedly slapped a youth in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram society for objecting to her dog defecating in front of his house. 

The incident took place in the Shakti Khand area of Indirapuram. 

The man has been identified as Tarun who was taking an evening walk when the incident took place. 

He lodged a police complaint against the woman.

He told the police that was walking inside the compound of his housing society when he saw the woman's dog defecating outside his house.  

The dog also attacked the man. 

When Tarun objected, the woman allegedly assaulted him. 

The police are investigating the matter. 

The dog-human conflicts are growing in the national capital region. 

On Tuesday, a stray dog killed a toddler in Noida's Sector 100. The child's stomach was torn open. He died in a hospital.

