Ghaziabad Indirapuram Fire: Major blaze erupts at Gaur Green Avenue society, no immediate casualties reported

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INDIA
Indirapuram Gaur Green Avenue Fire: According to initial information, the blaze erupted inside a flat in the private housing society, with thick smoke seen billowing from the building.
A massive fire erupted in a residential flat at Gaur Green Avenue society in Indirapuram’s Abhay Khand area, Ghaziabad, on Wednesday morning, causing panic among residents.
According to initial information, the blaze erupted inside a flat in the private housing society, with thick smoke seen billowing from the building. Residents reported panic as families evacuated the building amid fears of the fire spreading further.
Fire department teams reached the site soon after the alert and deployed multiple fire engines to bring the blaze under control.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A massive fire has broken out at Gaur Green Avenue in Abhay Khand, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9t5OsoInfL— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026
Around 10-12 flats are gutted
Rohit, who lives in the society, said, “The fire has gutted around 10-12 flats. It could be due to some electrical issue, but I don’t have complete details.”
However, the exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage it caused have not been reported.
Investigation underway
According to officials, a full assessment will be carried out after the fire is completely contained.
Officials confirmed firefighting efforts are underway. No injuries or casualties have been confirmed yet.
Meanwhile, the incident has again raised fire safety concerns in Ghaziabad’s high-rise residential societies, particularly in crowded areas like Indirapuram. Compliance with safety regulations and emergency preparedness are expected to face close scrutiny soon.