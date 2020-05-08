Ghaziabad housing society bans entry of resident doctors out of COVID-19 fears; AIIMS RDA pens letter to Amit Shah

In what comes as an alarming move, a housing society in Ghaziabad has now barred the entry of residents who are health practitioners, asking them to stay in Delhi instead, causing major distress for the society's resident doctors and other healthcare personnel. The Neelpadam Kunj Society Apartment Owners Association in Ghaziabad has asked its residents who are doctors working in Delhi to make temporary arrangements for their stay in the national capital out of fears that they may spread coronavirus back home.

The move comes amid widespread panic, anxiety, and insecurity that has broken out all across India regarding fears that the healthcare practitioners may potentially spread the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection and a major distrust of these emergency personnel as a result of that. Doctors, who are residing in Neelpadam Kunj society, and by extension healthcare personnel all over the country, are disappointed and disheartened by moves such as these, dictated by panic and unsettled fears over the virus.

The Apartment Owners Association has based its circular on the notice of Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer in which doctors working in Delhi have been asked not to return to Ghaziabad as they may spread coronavirus.

"We respectfully appeal to our fellow residents, who are doctors, paramedical staff, and working in different hospitals in Delhi, to make a temporary arrangement of their stay in Delhi till the lockdown period and attend their duties from Delhi-based residence only," the notice states, adding, "As we are already staying in a govt. sealed NPK complex, we have to implement this at the earliest date. Hence we will 'STOP THE EXIT & ENTRY of doctors and paramedical staff, who are residing in NPK, from the early morning of 10.05.2020 (Sunday) onwards."

Meanwhile, taking note of the Ghaziabad circular, the AIIMS Resident Doctors Association wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Ghaziabad society circular.

The letter states the problems faced by the doctors and other medical staff residing in Delhi-NCR for accommodation and also during transportation. The letter said: "Various residential societies are issuing notice restricting entry of health care providers during this critical time while facing pandemic which has amplified the shortage of human resources in various parts of the country."

It also brought to notice the problems faced to acquire border passes while travelling from UP and Haryana towards Delhi. "Doctors, nurses, and other paramedical staff involved in COVID19 duties are facing additional stress of applying for passes to commute from Ghaziabad, Noida, and Haryana to the various government/private hospitals in Delhi", the letter claimed.

The letter further urged the government to take steps in this direction so that the healthcare workers are not discriminated against and the state governments can also ensure that they do not face any harassment and their commute to Delhi becomes easier. "Why can't the Union Government issue an order to enable the healthcare workers to commute by displaying their hospital identity cards? We request you to kindly advise the state governments to stop the ostracisation of the healthcare workers... We request you to please issue an order to enable hassle-free transport and stay to serve the nation."

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India is nearing the 53,000-mark, while the death toll has already topped the 1,700-mark as well. More than 15,000 patients have been cured or discharged, however. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan maintains that as many as thirteen states and Union Territories have not reported a single new case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.