Ghaziabad Horror: Ex-Muslim YouTuber Saleem Wastik stabbed inside home office, investigation underway

YouTuber Saleem Wastik is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times at his Ghaziabad home. Two unidentified attackers fled the scene. An FIR has been registered, and police are examining CCTV footage while investigating the motive behind the assault.

Popular YouTuber Saleem Wastik is battling for his life after being attacked inside his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district on Friday morning. The incident took place in Ashok Vihar Colony, sending shockwaves through the local community and across social media platforms where Wastik has maintained a significant presence.

According to police, two unidentified assailants arrived at the scene on a motorcycle without a number plate. Wearing helmets, they reportedly entered a room in the house that Wastik used as a small office. The attackers allegedly stabbed him multiple times in the neck and abdomen before fleeing the area. Preliminary accounts suggest there was also an attempt to slash his throat.

Rushed to Hospital, Condition Critical

Family members and neighbours quickly transported Wastik to a nearby hospital, where doctors described his injuries as life-threatening. He was later shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi for advanced treatment. Medical officials have confirmed that he remains in critical condition and is under intensive care.

Police said they received information about the attack around 8:00 am through the emergency helpline. Officers reached the location shortly thereafter and identified the injured man as Saleem, son of Noor Hasan. Authorities ensured his immediate transfer for medical assistance.

FIR Filed, Investigation Underway

A formal complaint has been filed by Wastik’s son, Usman, leading to the registration of a case against unidentified attackers and several named individuals. The complaint alleges that the assault was planned and carried out by the accused.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to trace the suspects. Multiple police teams have been formed to identify and apprehend those responsible. Officials have stated that all angles, including personal enmity and other possible motives, are being examined.

Background and Possible Motive

Wastik is known for his public statements as a former Muslim and has appeared on television debates discussing religious and social issues. His social media content has at times drawn controversy due to his critical views on aspects of Islam.

Police have not yet confirmed the motive behind the attack, stating that the investigation is ongoing. Authorities have assured that further updates will be shared as more information becomes available.