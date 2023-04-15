Search icon
Ghaziabad Horror: Deaf, mute 14-year-old boy sodomised, killed; 3 arrested

Accused lured the teen on the pretext of giving him a ride in their autoloader when he was standing outside of his house on Thursday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 10:51 PM IST

Ghaziabad Horror: Deaf, mute 14-year-old boy sodomised, killed; 3 arrested
Photo: File (Image for representation)

Three men were arrested here for allegedly sodomising and killing a deaf and mute 14-year-old boy while they were drunk, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the accused Bharat (38), Shivam (22) and Mahesh (23) lured the teen on the pretext of giving him a ride in their autoloader when he was standing outside of his house on Thursday.

They took the minor to a secluded place and sodomised him after consuming alcohol, DCP City Nipun Agarwal told PTI. During interrogation, the trio told police that when the boy fell unconscious they strangled him to death and threw his body in the Ganga canal, he said.

Police have recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem. The accused have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They were sent to jail on Saturday, police said.

