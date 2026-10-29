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Ghaziabad Horror Caught On Camera: Woman kills husband with gym trainer days ahead of Karwa Chauth

Delhi govt employee Shashank Kanthariya stabbed 12 times by wife's gym trainer while sleeping with daughter in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara; wife and trainer arrested.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 29, 2026, 03:48 PM IST

Ghaziabad Horror Caught On Camera: Woman kills husband with gym trainer days ahead of Karwa Chauth
Ghaziabad wife and gym trainer held for stabbing husband.
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A 35-year-old Delhi government employee, Shashank Kanthariya, was stabbed 12 times while sleeping next to his daughter in Ghaziabad and is currently in the ICU. His wife, Priya, and her gym trainer, Pratap Singh, have been arrested for the alleged attempt to murder, and both are in judicial custody.

How the affair was discovered

According to the police, Pratap Singh joined a Vasundhara gym in January, where Priya was a frequent participant. It is said that they began dating in February. At the end of September, Shashank learned about it. He went over to Priya and begged her to switch gyms and break up with him.

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Shashank later made the decision to go to Delhi and began searching for a home. Priya reportedly disapproved of the action. They allegedly organised the attack after she informed Singh that Shashank would finalise a house on Sunday, according to police.

Also read: Karwa Chauth for another man can be basis for divorce, says Jaipur High Court, details here

How the attack happened

ACP Indirapuram Suryabali Maurya claims that Priya used to leave the main door unlocked while her husband and daughter were asleep in order to go to the gym at around five in the morning. She departed at the same time on Monday. While Shashank was sleeping next to his daughter, Singh allegedly broke in through the unlocked door with two knives and brutally stabbed him.

When Shashank awoke, he yelled. When his daughter began to wail, the neighbours became aware. When Singh heard them approaching, he ran away. Shashank was rushed to the hospital by his neighbours. His daughter was not hurt.

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